Tuesday 26 January 2021
Zlatan and Lukaku clash, Eriksen fires in free-kick and Inter win fiery cup derby against AC Milan

A 2-1 win for Inter over 10-man AC Milan tonight.

By AFP Tuesday 26 Jan 2021, 10:37 PM
58 minutes ago
CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN SCORED a last-gasp winner as Inter Milan advanced to the Italian Cup semi-finals on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory over 10-man AC Milan in a fiery derby clash.

The match at the San Siro was overshadowed by a clash between star strikers Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku, who both scored on the night, with the Swede later sent off in the second half.

fc-internazionale-v-ac-milan-coppa-italia Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Ibrahimovic broke through on the half-hour after connecting with Soualiho Meite’s headed cross, firing in low from the right with the ball bouncing in off the far post.

italy-soccer-italian-cup AC Milan players celebrate their opening goal. Source: AP/PA Images

But former Manchester United teammates Ibrahimovic and Lukaku angrily clashed before the half-time whistle.

Ibrahimovic taunted Lukaku and infuriated the Belgian by laughing in his face with the pair going head-to-head.

The duo traded insults heading towards the tunnel with a furious Lukaku being restrained by his teammates.

Both players were booked over the incident.

Ibrahimovic got his marching orders after picking up a second yellow card 15 minutes after the break after for bringing down Aleksandar Kolarov.

Rafael Leao’s foul on Nicolo Barella gave Inter a penalty after 71 minutes with Lukaku stepping up to fire in via the underside of the crossbar.

Eriksen came off the bench with two minutes to go and the out-of-favour Danish midfielder scored the winner deep into stoppage time with a sensational free-kick after a change in referee because of injury.

italy-fc-internazionale-vs-ac-milan Christian Eriksen celebrates after scoring. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Inter go through to meet either Juventus or SPAL in the two-legged semi-final on 3 and 10 February.

© – AFP, 2021

