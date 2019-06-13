This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 13 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Huge pay increase sees Zlatan Ibrahimovic set MLS salary record for 2019

The LA Galaxy star now earns more than twice the salary of ex-Manchester United team-mate Wayne Rooney.

By The42 Team Thursday 13 Jun 2019, 10:07 AM
1 hour ago 2,271 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4680834
Zlatan Ibrahimovic of LA Galaxy.
Image: Katharine Lotze
Zlatan Ibrahimovic of LA Galaxy.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic of LA Galaxy.
Image: Katharine Lotze

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC’S 2019 salary of $7.2million (€6.4million) is a new MLS record, usurping the $7.1m paid to Sebastian Giovinco in 2017 and 2018.

The Swedish star, 37, joined LA Galaxy from Manchester United last year and has made a remarkable impact, scoring 33 MLS goals in 39 appearances.

His 2019 salary is a huge increase on the $1.5m he was paid during his first year and sees him move to the top of the pile in terms of wages in the division, according to the MLS Players Association’s (MLSPA) salary guide.

Giovani dos Santos, a team-mate of Ibrahimovic’s until his March release, is second on the list with a salary of $6.5m, narrowly beating Michael Bradley of Toronto.

Ibrahimovic’s former Manchester United team-mates Bastian Schweinsteiger ($5.6m) and Wayne Rooney ($3.51m) are some way behind, while new Toronto hotshot Alejandro Pozuelo is due to make $3.8m.

The MLSPA reported the average base salary for all players this year is $376,174 and the average guaranteed compensation is $417,643.

The average salary for senior roster non-designated players increased by 13.3% to $345,867 and is up from $138,140 in 2014.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie