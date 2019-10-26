This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 26 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McIlroy on the charge, but Tiger pleasantly surprised to lead at halfway stage in Japan

The rain-delayed event will run until Monday.

By AFP Saturday 26 Oct 2019, 12:49 PM
1 hour ago 1,491 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4868621
Image: Lee Jin-man
Image: Lee Jin-man

TIGER WOODS SURPRISED  himself with a second straight 64 today for a two-stroke lead over Gary Woodland at the halfway stage of the rain-delayed Zozo Championship in Japan.

“I’m surprised that I was able to score as well as I have,” admitted Woods, who is playing his first tournament for two months after having arthroscopic knee surgery.

“It usually that takes a little bit of time. I’ve been able to strike my irons pretty well this week so far and that’s been nice.”

The 15-time major winner lit up the back nine in five-under 31 to take control on an empty Narashino Country Club course, closed to spectators for safety after soaking up more than six inches (150mm) of rain during Friday’s washout.

“I had made a couple putts today and I went to put my hand up and I’m like, don’t put your hand up, there’s no one clapping,” said Woods.

Chasing a record-equalling 82nd PGA Tour victory, Woods had bounced back from bogeying his opening three holes to shoot a mesmerising 64 with nine birdies in Thursday’s first round.

He started more steadily on Saturday and was one-under at the turn before switching on the afterburners.

“Hit the ball a little bit better than I did (Thursday),” Woods said. “Let’s hope that trend continues.”

Three birdies in four holes from the 10th took him alongside clubhouse leader Woodland at 10-under.

Woods kept his foot down. The US Masters champion smoked a massive drive down the long par-four 17th and his pinpoint approach from 154 yards left him a simple two-footer to take the solo lead.

He saw a 20-foot eagle putt slip by at the par-five 18th but tapped in for his seventh birdie of the round and a 36-hole 12-under par total of 128.

US Open champion and overnight co-leader Woodland said he had to dig deep for his 66 to keep in touch with Woods.

“It was a grind all day,” said the 35 year-old. “I didn’t have my best stuff today. Fortunately I made three big putts there on 16, 17 and 18 which was awesome.”

japan-golf-zozo-championship Source: Lee Jin-man

Friday’s postponed round finally began at 10am Saturday on a weather-ravaged course with bright sunshine helping to dry the turf.

A pond to the left of the 10th fairway had expanded into a lake, forcing officials to move the tee forward, and in a trice a 376-yard par four became a 140-yard par four.

Local favourite Hideki Matsuyama immediately took advantage of the tiny 10th with an eagle two but trod water thereafter to finish four shots behind Woods.

World number two Rory McIlroy had a ragged two-over 72 on Thursday but he too opened with an eagle at the 10th to get back to level par.

A birdie four at the long 14th kept up the momentum and two more gains at 16 and 18 saw him turn in 31 and his way to a 65 to be three-under total, nine behind Woods.

Shane Lowry carded a -1 second round of 69, complete with four birdies in his back nine scuppered by a double bogey. He sits in a tie for 37th with the even set for a Monday finish.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie