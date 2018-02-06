  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: -1 °C Tuesday 6 February, 2018
Collingwood Cup kingpins to meet in tomorrow's final as holders UCC crash out

UCD and hosts Queen’s University were both victorious in this afternoon’s semi-finals in Belfast.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 6 Feb 2018, 4:55 PM
Georgie Kelly (far right) celebrates after scoring for UCD in last year's Collingwood Cup final.
Image: INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Georgie Kelly (far right) celebrates after scoring for UCD in last year's Collingwood Cup final.
Georgie Kelly (far right) celebrates after scoring for UCD in last year's Collingwood Cup final.
Image: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

THE TWO MOST successful sides in the history of the competition will meet in tomorrowâ€™s 2018 Collingwood Cup final in Belfast.

University College Dublin, 46-time winners, have advanced to their third successive final after overcoming Dublin City University this afternoon.

In the other semi-final, hosts Queenâ€™s University eliminated holders University College Cork to reach the decider. Queenâ€™s have won the competition 23 times but their last triumph came way back in 1985.

After a dramatic first half, Queenâ€™s were 4-2 up against UCC at the break. Having scored a hat-trick in yesterdayâ€™s 4-3 quarter-final victory over Trinity College,Â Eamon Fyfe netted a brace, while Matt Hughes and Daire Rooney were also on target for the hosts.

Matt McKevitt â€” who also notched a hat-trick yesterday as UCC were 7-0 winners over Mary Immaculate College â€” and former Cork City midfielder Garan Manley scored for the holders. UCC substitute David Dalton made it 4-3 with 15 minutes remaining but Queenâ€™s held on to book their place in the final.

UCD, winners in 2016 and runners-up last year, kept another clean sheet as they got the better ofÂ DCU, after moving into the last four thanks to yesterdayâ€™s 3-0 defeat of Maynooth University.

Goals on 62 and 71 minutes respectively from Liam Scales and Georgie Kelly, who was the SSE Airtricity League First Divisionâ€™s top goalscorer last season, sealed their passage into tomorrowâ€™s decider.

Tuesdayâ€™s semi-final results

Queenâ€™s University 4-3 University College Cork
University College Dublin 2-0 Dublin City University

Final (Wednesday, 2:30pm)

Queenâ€™s University v University College Dublin

Liverpool sign young Colombian defender and send him on loan to Spain

The Dutch employ Ronald Koeman to rescue their struggling national team

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

