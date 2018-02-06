Collingwood Cup kingpins to meet in tomorrow's final as holders UCC crash out

THE TWO MOST successful sides in the history of the competition will meet in tomorrowâ€™s 2018 Collingwood Cup final in Belfast.
University College Dublin, 46-time winners, have advanced to their third successive final after overcoming Dublin City University this afternoon.
In the other semi-final, hosts Queenâ€™s University eliminated holders University College Cork to reach the decider. Queenâ€™s have won the competition 23 times but their last triumph came way back in 1985.
After a dramatic first half, Queenâ€™s were 4-2 up against UCC at the break. Having scored a hat-trick in yesterdayâ€™s 4-3 quarter-final victory over Trinity College,Â Eamon Fyfe netted a brace, while Matt Hughes and Daire Rooney were also on target for the hosts.
Matt McKevitt â€” who also notched a hat-trick yesterday as UCC were 7-0 winners over Mary Immaculate College â€” and former Cork City midfielder Garan Manley scored for the holders. UCC substitute David Dalton made it 4-3 with 15 minutes remaining but Queenâ€™s held on to book their place in the final.
UCD, winners in 2016 and runners-up last year, kept another clean sheet as they got the better ofÂ DCU, after moving into the last four thanks to yesterdayâ€™s 3-0 defeat of Maynooth University.
Goals on 62 and 71 minutes respectively from Liam Scales and Georgie Kelly, who was the SSE Airtricity League First Divisionâ€™s top goalscorer last season, sealed their passage into tomorrowâ€™s decider.
Tuesdayâ€™s semi-final results
Queenâ€™s University 4-3 University College Cork
University College Dublin 2-0 Dublin City University
Final (Wednesday, 2:30pm)
Queenâ€™s University v University College Dublin
Liverpool sign young Colombian defender and send him on loan to Spain
The Dutch employ Ronald Koeman to rescue their struggling national team
COMMENTS