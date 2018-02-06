The Dutch employ Ronald Koeman to rescue their struggling national team

FORMER EVERTON MANAGER Ronald Koeman has been named new coach of the Netherlands, as the football-mad country seeks to revive its flagging fortunes.

Koeman, 54, who was sacked by Everton in October after a string of defeats saw the Toffees fall into the relegation zone, will be taking over from Dick Advocaat â€” the latest in a raft of unsuccessful appointments since 2014.

Advocaat was appointed in May last year for a third stint as national coach, but stepped down seven months later after the once-mighty Oranje failed to qualify for the World Cup finals in Russia.

But instead, the Royal Dutch Football Federation (KNVB) appointed another stalwart Guus Hiddink, who was then replaced by Danny Blind, followed by Advocaat â€” all in the space of just over three-and-a-half years as the national team slumped from one disappointment to another, missing out on qualification for both the 2016 Euros and then 2018 World Cup.

Koeman and Roy Keane shaking hands after the 1994 World Cup game between Ireland and the Netherlands. Source: EMPICS Sport

An attack-minded central defender, Koeman picked up 78 caps as a player between 1982-94, scoring 14 goals.

He started his coaching career at Vitesse in 2000, having already served as Hiddinkâ€™s assistant with the Dutch national team at the 1998 World Cup.

