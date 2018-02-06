Leeds United turn to Barnsley's boss as they appoint a seventh manager in four years

LEEDS UNITED HAVE confirmed the appointment of Paul Heckingbottom as the new manager in charge at Elland Road.

Paul Heckingbottom is the new man at the helm of Leeds United. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Heckingbottom makes the move from fellow Championship side Barnsley as he replaces Thomas Christiansen who departed his role on Sunday.

Leeds are currently 10th – seven points outside the play-off places – with Barnsley in relegation trouble in 21st, one point clear of the drop zone.

✍️ | Leeds United are delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Heckingbottom as our new head coach



Heckingbottom has signed a contract until the summer of 2019. He played for Norwich City, Bradford City, Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley during his career before taking up a coaching role at Oakwell and became their manager on a permanent basis in 2016.

Leeds travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United next Saturday in what will be the new manager’s first game in charge.

