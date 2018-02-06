Liverpool sign young Colombian defender and send him on loan to Spain

LIVERPOOL HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of Colombian defender Anderson Arroyo, who has immediately joined Real Mallorca on an 18-month loan deal.

The teenager, recruited from Fortaleza CEIF in his home country, will remain with the Spanish Segunda B leaders until 30 June, 2019 in an effort to earn a work permit.

Equally adept on both flanks, the 18-year-old is an attacking full-back who has also functioned in wide midfield.Â Arroyo, an U20 international, is comfortable in possession and is a strong dribbler. Quick and well-versed in link play, he is also defensively astute.

The starlet had a trial stint at Mallorca in December and impressed manager Jose Galvez Estevez. He will train with the first-team, but represent their reserve side.

Liverpool had agreed the deal with Fortaleza in January, with the player also showcasing his attributes at the Academy, but had to wait for the necessary paperwork before making an announcement.