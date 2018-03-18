Four of Ireland's Grand Slam winning side shortlisted for Six Nations Player of the Championship

FOUR PLAYERS FROM Ireland’s Grand-Slam winning side have made the six-man shortlist for the 2018 Six Nations Player of The Championship.

Keith Earls, Conor Murray, Johnny Sexton and Jacob Stockdale have all been nominated for the award, along with Italy’s Matteo Minozzi and Guilhem Guirado of France.

Ireland claimed their Grand Slam title yesterday following a 24-15 victory over England yesterday, with Stockdale setting a new record for the most amount of tries scored in a single Six Nations campaign.

He claimed his seventh try of the championship after he chipped the ball over England’s Mike Brown and sprinted over the try-line to ground the ball just before it tumbled out of play.

Equally, Munster men Murray and Earls have also produced consistent performances on Ireland’s run to Grand Slam success.

Earls is responsible for one of the key moments in the victory over England for his ankle tap tackle on Elliot Daly, who was on the cusp of scoring a try at the start of the second half.

Meanwhile, Johnny Sexton’s stunning drop-goal at the end of the opening game against France is one of the standout memories from this Six Nations.

Voting for the Player of the Championship award is now open and will close at midnight on Tuesday 20 March.

You can vote for your favourite player here.

