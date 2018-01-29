Here are the draws for the 2018 Tipperary senior county championships

THE DRAWS FOR the 2018 Tipperary county senior football and hurling championships were made this evening.
Hurling champions Thurles Sarsfields, who are chasing a fifth straight title this year, find themselves the same group as Drom & Inch, Upperchurch/Drombane and Carrick Swans.
Clonmel Commercials, the current holders in senior football, will take on Aherlow Gaels, Ardfinnan and Eire Og Annacarty in their group.
Tipperary senior hurling championship
Group 1 — Clonoulty/Rossmore, Mullinahone, Nenagh Eire Og, Roscrea
Group 2 — Eire Og Annacarty, Kilruane MacDonaghs, Killenaule, Toomevara
Group 3 — Thurles Sarsfields, Drom & Inch, Upperchurch/Drombane, Carrick Swans
Group 4 — Loughmore/Castleiney, Borris-Ileigh, Portroe, Kiladangan
Tipperary senior football championship
Group 1 — Loughmore/Castleiney, Kilsheelan/Kilcash, JK Brackens, Drom & Inch
Group 2 — Moyle Rovers, Arravale Rovers, Upperchurch/Drombane, Galtee Rovers
Group 3 — Killenaule, Ballyporeen, Kiladangan, Cahir
Group 4 — Clonmel Commercials, Aherlow Gaels, Ardfinnan, Eire Og Annacarty
The draw for the following championships were also made.
Tipperary senior hurling Seamus O Riain Cup
Group 1 — Burgess, JK Brackens, St Mary’s, Ballingarry
Group 2 — Templederry, Clonakenny, Silvermines, Newport
Group 3 — Ballina, Holycross/Ballycahill, Lorrha, Moycarkey/Borris
Tipperary intermediate hurling championship
Group 1 — Moyne-Templetuohy, Ballinahinch, Lattin Cullen Gaels
Group 2 — Cappawhite, Carrick Davins, Cashel King Cormacs, Thurles Sarsfields
Group 3 — Borrisokane, Galtee Rovers, Drom & Inch, Arravale Rovers
Group 4 — Gortnahoe/Glengoole, Moyle Rovers, Sean Treacys
Group 5 — Kilsheelan/Kilcash, Ballybacon/Grange, Kiladangan, Golden Kilfeacle
Group 6 — Knockavilla Kickhams, Shannon Rovers, Moneygall
*This piece has been updated to include details of the draw for the Seamus O Riain Cup.
