Here are the draws for the 2018 Tipperary senior county championships

THE DRAWS FOR the 2018 Tipperary county senior football and hurling championships were made this evening.

Thurles Sarsfields players warm up Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Hurling champions Thurles Sarsfields, who are chasing a fifth straight title this year, find themselves the same group as Drom & Inch, Upperchurch/Drombane and Carrick Swans.

Clonmel Commercials, the current holders in senior football, will take on Aherlow Gaels, Ardfinnan and Eire Og Annacarty in their group.

Tipperary senior hurling championship

Group 1 — Clonoulty/Rossmore, Mullinahone, Nenagh Eire Og, Roscrea

Group 2 — Eire Og Annacarty, Kilruane MacDonaghs, Killenaule, Toomevara

Group 3 — Thurles Sarsfields, Drom & Inch, Upperchurch/Drombane, Carrick Swans

Group 4 — Loughmore/Castleiney, Borris-Ileigh, Portroe, Kiladangan

Tipperary senior football championship

Group 1 — Loughmore/Castleiney, Kilsheelan/Kilcash, JK Brackens, Drom & Inch

Group 2 — Moyle Rovers, Arravale Rovers, Upperchurch/Drombane, Galtee Rovers

Group 3 — Killenaule, Ballyporeen, Kiladangan, Cahir

Group 4 — Clonmel Commercials, Aherlow Gaels, Ardfinnan, Eire Og Annacarty

The draw for the following championships were also made.

Tipperary senior hurling Seamus O Riain Cup

Group 1 — Burgess, JK Brackens, St Mary’s, Ballingarry

Group 2 — Templederry, Clonakenny, Silvermines, Newport

Group 3 — Ballina, Holycross/Ballycahill, Lorrha, Moycarkey/Borris

Tipperary intermediate hurling championship

Group 1 — Moyne-Templetuohy, Ballinahinch, Lattin Cullen Gaels

Group 2 — Cappawhite, Carrick Davins, Cashel King Cormacs, Thurles Sarsfields

Group 3 — Borrisokane, Galtee Rovers, Drom & Inch, Arravale Rovers

Group 4 — Gortnahoe/Glengoole, Moyle Rovers, Sean Treacys

Group 5 — Kilsheelan/Kilcash, Ballybacon/Grange, Kiladangan, Golden Kilfeacle

Group 6 — Knockavilla Kickhams, Shannon Rovers, Moneygall

*This piece has been updated to include details of the draw for the Seamus O Riain Cup.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):