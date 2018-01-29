  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Here are the draws for the 2018 Tipperary senior county championships

Reigning champions Thurles Sarsfields and Clonmel Commercials have discovered their fate.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 29 Jan 2018, 8:35 PM
1 hour ago 3,058 Views 4 Comments
THE DRAWS FOR the 2018 Tipperary county senior football and hurling championships were made this evening.

Thurles Sarsfields players warm up Thurles Sarsfields players warm up Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Hurling champions Thurles Sarsfields, who are chasing a fifth straight title this year, find themselves the same group as Drom & Inch, Upperchurch/Drombane and Carrick Swans.

Clonmel Commercials, the current holders in senior football, will take on Aherlow Gaels, Ardfinnan and Eire Og Annacarty in their group.

Tipperary senior hurling championship

Group 1 — Clonoulty/Rossmore, Mullinahone, Nenagh Eire Og, Roscrea
Group 2 — Eire Og Annacarty, Kilruane MacDonaghs, Killenaule, Toomevara
Group 3 — Thurles Sarsfields, Drom & Inch, Upperchurch/Drombane, Carrick Swans
Group 4 — Loughmore/Castleiney, Borris-Ileigh, Portroe, Kiladangan

Tipperary senior football championship

Group 1 — Loughmore/Castleiney, Kilsheelan/Kilcash, JK Brackens, Drom & Inch
Group 2 — Moyle Rovers, Arravale Rovers, Upperchurch/Drombane, Galtee Rovers
Group 3 — Killenaule, Ballyporeen, Kiladangan, Cahir
Group 4 — Clonmel Commercials, Aherlow Gaels, Ardfinnan, Eire Og Annacarty

The draw for the following championships were also made.

Tipperary senior hurling Seamus O Riain Cup

Group 1 — Burgess, JK Brackens, St Mary’s, Ballingarry
Group 2 — Templederry, Clonakenny, Silvermines, Newport
Group 3 — Ballina, Holycross/Ballycahill, Lorrha, Moycarkey/Borris

Tipperary intermediate hurling championship

Group 1 — Moyne-Templetuohy, Ballinahinch, Lattin Cullen Gaels
Group 2 — Cappawhite, Carrick Davins, Cashel King Cormacs, Thurles Sarsfields
Group 3 — Borrisokane, Galtee Rovers, Drom & Inch, Arravale Rovers
Group 4 — Gortnahoe/Glengoole, Moyle Rovers, Sean Treacys
Group 5 — Kilsheelan/Kilcash, Ballybacon/Grange, Kiladangan, Golden Kilfeacle
Group 6 — Knockavilla Kickhams, Shannon Rovers, Moneygall

*This piece has been updated to include details of the draw for the Seamus O Riain Cup.

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

