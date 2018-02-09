  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
After a first league victory last weekend, 6 changes to Cork team to face Louth

Ryan Price, Sean Wilson, Conor Dorman, Cian Kiely, Kevin O’Driscoll and Michael Hurley all come into the side.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 9 Feb 2018, 9:19 AM
Michael Hurley is among the players to come into the Cork side for this weekend's game.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Michael Hurley is among the players to come into the Cork side for this weekend's game.
Michael Hurley is among the players to come into the Cork side for this weekend's game.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

CORK HAVE MADE six changes to the side that beat Down 1-13 to 0-10 in theirÂ Allianz League Division 2 clash last weekend.

Ryan Price, Sean Wilson, Conor Dorman, Cian Kiely, Kevin Oâ€™Driscoll and Michael Hurley all come into the side, whileÂ Mark White, Micheal McSweeney, Brian Oâ€™Driscoll, Kevin Flahive, Killian Oâ€™Hanlon and Kevin Crowley make way.

The game takes place in Pairc Ui Rinn at 2pm this Sunday.

CORK

1. Ryan Price (O Donovan Rossa)
2. Sam Ryan (St Finbarrs)
3. Jamie O Sullivan (Bishopstown)
4. Sean Wilson (Douglas)
5. Tomas Clancy (Fermoy)
6. Conor Dorman (Bishopstown)
7. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)
8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs) Captain
9. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)
10. Sean White (Clonakilty)
11. John O Rourke (Carbery Rangers)
12. Kevin O Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)
13. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)
14. Colm O Neill (Ballyclough)
15. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

Subs:

16. Anthony Casey (Kiskeam)
17. Padraig Clancy (Fermoy)
18. Matthew Taylor (Mallow)
19. Dylan Quinn (St Finbarrs)
20. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)
21. Daniel O Callaghan (Clyda Rovers)
22. Cian Dorgan (Ballincollig)
23. Peter Kelleher (Kimichael)
24. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarrs)

