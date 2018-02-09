After a first league victory last weekend, 6 changes to Cork team to face Louth

Michael Hurley is among the players to come into the Cork side for this weekend's game.

Michael Hurley is among the players to come into the Cork side for this weekend's game.

CORK HAVE MADE six changes to the side that beat Down 1-13 to 0-10 in theirÂ Allianz League Division 2 clash last weekend.

Ryan Price, Sean Wilson, Conor Dorman, Cian Kiely, Kevin Oâ€™Driscoll and Michael Hurley all come into the side, whileÂ Mark White, Micheal McSweeney, Brian Oâ€™Driscoll, Kevin Flahive, Killian Oâ€™Hanlon and Kevin Crowley make way.

The game takes place in Pairc Ui Rinn at 2pm this Sunday.

CORK

1. Ryan Price (O Donovan Rossa)

2. Sam Ryan (St Finbarrs)

3. Jamie O Sullivan (Bishopstown)

4. Sean Wilson (Douglas)

5. Tomas Clancy (Fermoy)

6. Conor Dorman (Bishopstown)

7. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs) Captain

9. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

10. Sean White (Clonakilty)

11. John O Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

12. Kevin O Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

13. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)

14. Colm O Neill (Ballyclough)

15. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

Subs:

16. Anthony Casey (Kiskeam)

17. Padraig Clancy (Fermoy)

18. Matthew Taylor (Mallow)

19. Dylan Quinn (St Finbarrs)

20. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

21. Daniel O Callaghan (Clyda Rovers)

22. Cian Dorgan (Ballincollig)

23. Peter Kelleher (Kimichael)

24. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarrs)

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!