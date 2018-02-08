  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 8 February, 2018
Cork's 2010 All-Ireland winning football captain Canty retires from club game

Graham Canty won a county senior football medal with Bantry Blues in 1998.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 8 Feb 2018, 5:49 PM
5 hours ago 8,037 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3841144

CORK’S 2010 ALL-Ireland winning captain Graham Canty has brought his playing career to an end after the 37-year-old has retired from club football.

Graham Canty lifts the Sam Maguire cup Cork's 2010 All-Ireland winning captain Graham Canty. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Canty has brought his time playing with Bantry Blues to an end and the 37-year-old spoke to The Southern Star newspaper about his decision.

“Life is getting busier and the body is saying one or two things as well. It starts to catch up on you because I’ve been going hard every year for a long number of years.

“Now feels it’s the right time to step back from it all. It was a massively enjoyable experience.

“I have given a lot to football but I always maintain that I got a way more back off football than I put in.”

Canty brought his Cork career to an end in November 2013 and has featured for his club in the premier intermediate ranks since then.

He won a Cork county senior football medal with Bantry Blues in 1998 and played in the 2001 final where they lost out to Nemo Rangers.

A view of Bantry Bay, home of Cork captain Graham Canty Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

With Cork, Canty’s crowning moments came in 2010 when he was the leader as the Rebels ended a 20-year wait for Sam Maguire.

He enjoyed Munster senior title victories on five occasions with Cork as well as league success with the county.

Captain Graham Canty raises the Munster Senior Football trophy Graham Canty raises the Munster senior trophy after Cork's victory in 2009 against Limerick. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The defender won three All-Star awards for his playing exploits in 2007, 2009 and 2010 while also lining out for Ireland in the International Rules series.

Graham Canty and the Ireland players arrive out Graham Canty leads Ireland out before the first test in Australia in 2008. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

