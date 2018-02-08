  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 8 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Adrian Lewis handed three-month suspended ban over heated altercation

A physical exchange with Jose Justicia has also earned the two-time world champion a £3,000 fine.

By The42 Team Thursday 8 Feb 2018, 2:58 PM
8 hours ago 7,565 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3841150
Lewis grabs Justicia.
Image: YouTube
Lewis grabs Justicia.
Lewis grabs Justicia.
Image: YouTube

ADRIAN LEWIS HAS been handed a suspended three-month ban and fined £3,000 following his altercation with Jose Justicia during the UK Open qualifiers.

Lewis, a two-time world champion, was seemingly upset at perceived gamesmanship from the Spaniard, whom he pushed in the chest during his 6-5 quarter-final victory last Friday.

The PDC subsequently announced that Lewis, who went on to lose to Michael van Gerwen in the semis, had been suspended while the Darts Regulation Authority (DRA) looked into the situation.

And the DRA has acted swiftly after Lewis admitted breaching the rules, handing him a ban suspended for six months, which means he is now free to return to action.

“I am now in a position to issue a statement as the due process has taken place and the Darts Regulation Authority have had their hearing,” Lewis wrote in a statement.

I deeply regret that my frustrations got the better of me as I felt that my opponent was trying to provoke me.

“I realise now that I should have reported any problems to the tournament officials instead of confronting Jose Antonio Justicia Perales after the match.

“I would like to offer my sincere apologies to the PDC, the sponsors of the event Coral, my own sponsors who I think for their loyalty and support, my manager, dart fans and finally my family.

“I would like to say a big thank you for all of the kind messages sent to me from all over the world, and now I just want to put this all behind me and concentrate on playing the game I love and trying to make my way back into the top.”

Source: Darts Incidents and Moments/YouTube

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Rain postpones indoor NBA game

LeBron makes game-saving block and game-winning shot for Cavs in overtime

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
West Brom striker charged by FA over racist abuse
West Brom striker charged by FA over racist abuse
Luka Modric on Tottenham regret, Real Madrid struggles
Spurs midfielder Wanyama helps fellow Kenyan win €1.8m on 17-match football bet
UCD
DIT progress to Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals for the first time after late rally shocks UCD
DIT progress to Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals for the first time after late rally shocks UCD
UCD to find out after weekend if Dublin star O'Callaghan is available for Sigerson Cup
Kerry midfield duo impress as UCD see off 14-man DCU to book Sigerson semi-final place
ITALY
'He reminds me of a young Christian Cullen. He is box office' - O'Shea
'He reminds me of a young Christian Cullen. He is box office' - O'Shea
Ireland leave little to chance and more talking points ahead of Italy clash
McKinley misses out as O'Shea makes three changes to Italy XV to face Ireland
FRANCE
French Minister close to tears on TV as he denies sexual harassment allegations
French Minister close to tears on TV as he denies sexual harassment allegations
The sky's the limit for Ryan, but O'Kelly stresses importance of durability
Furlong: 'There was a montage comparing it to some soccer goals!'
IRELAND
Larmour in line for Test debut as Schmidt tweaks pack for Italy
Larmour in line for Test debut as Schmidt tweaks pack for Italy
24 new venues for your next night out... according to Ireland's best DJs
Ireland U20s forced to make changes as Ulster duo required for Pro14 action

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie