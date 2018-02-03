PDC suspends Adrian Lewis over Justicia altercation

THE PDC HAS suspended Adrian Lewis following his altercation with Jose Justicia during the UK Open qualifiers.

Lewis, a two-time world champion, was seemingly upset at perceived gamesmanship from the Spaniard, whom he pushed in the chest during his 6-5 victory in Friday’s quarter-final.

The PDC subsequently announced that Lewis, who went on to lose to Michael van Gerwen in the semis, has been suspended while the body looks into the situation. Lewis has the right to appeal the decision.

“Following a review of the incidents which occurred in his match with Jose Justicia at Friday’s UK Open qualifier, the Darts Regulation Authority has suspended Adrian Lewis with immediate effect pending a full investigation in to the matter.

“The player has the right of appeal,” read a brief statement via the PDC’s official Twitter account.