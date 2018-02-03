  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
PDC suspends Adrian Lewis over Justicia altercation

He was upset about perceived gamesmanship.

By The42 Team Saturday 3 Feb 2018, 12:22 PM
10 hours ago 12,476 Views 6 Comments
THE PDC HAS suspended Adrian Lewis following his altercation with Jose Justicia during the UK Open qualifiers.

Lewis, a two-time world champion, was seemingly upset at perceived gamesmanship from the Spaniard, whom he pushed in the chest during his 6-5 victory in Friday’s quarter-final.

Source: Darts Incidents and Moments/YouTube

The PDC subsequently announced that Lewis, who went on to lose to Michael van Gerwen in the semis, has been suspended while the body looks into the situation. Lewis has the right to appeal the decision.

“Following a review of the incidents which occurred in his match with Jose Justicia at Friday’s UK Open qualifier, the Darts Regulation Authority has suspended Adrian Lewis with immediate effect pending a full investigation in to the matter.

“The player has the right of appeal,” read a brief statement via the PDC’s official Twitter account.

