Rain postpones indoor NBA game

FANS HOPING TO see Victor Oladipo and Anthony Davis lead their respective teams in New Orleans last night were disappointed after the NBA clash was rained out.

What was described as a small leak in the roof of Smoothie King Center forced the NBA to postpone the game between the Indiana Pacers and the New Orleans Pelicans.

The NBA will offer refunds to fans, while the date for the rescheduled game will be announced at a later time.

There was steady rain in New Orleans midweek and the leak resulted in water spots on the court.

A tarp was hung in the rafters as a catch basin, but was ineffective.

The leak was at one end of the floor, around the foul line in front of the Pacers bench.

The game, originally scheduled for an 8pm local time tip-off, was initially delayed 30 minutes. The start was then pushed back twice before being ultimately postponed.

The good news for fans is New Orleans is prepping for next week’s Mardi Gras festivities.

