Wednesday 14 March, 2018
'You probably hate each other on the field but it's a totally different scene here'

Tipparary’s Aishling Moloney joined us from Bangkok where all inter-county rivalries are put on hold for the TG4 All-Stars tour.

By Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh Wednesday 14 Mar 2018, 6:48 PM
38 minutes ago 346 Views No Comments
Source: The42.ie/YouTube

TIPPERARY FOOTBALLER AND DCU’S O’Connor Cup winning captain Aishling Moloney joined us live from Bangkok on The Ladies Football Show earlier today.

Moloney traveled to Bangkok as part of the TG4 All-Stars tour yesterday, along with the rest of the 2016 and 2017 All-Star teams.

She spoke to Jackie Cahill about how the tour breaks down barriers between opposition players that she might have had preconceptions about.

“You obviously are going to have your preconceptions when you’re pulling the jersey off each other. Even last weekend, me and Nicola Ward were having a bit of a tizzy. But then off the pitch we’re great friends.”

You can watch The Ladies Football Show with Aishling and The42′s Emma Duffy in full here:

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

