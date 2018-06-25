This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Monday 25 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ajax accepts responsibility for fate of young midfielder who suffered brain damage after collapsing at friendly

Abdelhak Nouri was left with permanent brain damage after he collapsed suddenly with a heart problem.

By AFP Monday 25 Jun 2018, 7:32 PM
1 hour ago 3,869 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4091459
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

DUTCH GIANTS AJAX have accepted full responsibility for the fate of young midfielder Abdelhak Nouri, left with permanent, debilitating brain damage after collapsing at a friendly last year.

“Following new information, we have reached a new conclusion, which is that the treatment of Abdelhak on the field in Austria was not adequate,” said the club’s chief executive, Edwin van der Sar.

“We therefore accept responsibility for the consequences of what happened,” the former Manchester United star told a press conference, becoming emotional as he offered his deepest apologies to the 21-year-old’s family.

Nouri, dubbed Appie by his fans and the club, collapsed suddenly with a heart problem during the pre-match warm-up before Ajax played German club Werder Bremen, in Austria in July last year.

He was hospitalised in intensive care in Innsbruck, Austria, before being transferred to a hospital in Amsterdam. But the player, who joined Ajax at aged seven and had been one of its soaring young hopes, suffered permanent and serious brain damage.

Van der Sar said the club had initially believed that Nouri had been given the best help possible on the field, but recently asked for a third opinion after his family sued Ajax for compensation to pay for life-long care.

The findings by the new cardiologists came as a “huge shock” when they revealed that “not enough attention was paid to measuring his heartbeat” as the medics focused instead on clearing Nouri’s airways, Van der Sar said.

They also showed the “defibrillator should have been used earlier in order to get a better picture of the situation.”

Ajax now aims to make good on its responsibility to the young player “as people, colleagues and friends of Appie”, Van der Sar said, choking up.

He also announced that Ajax planned to launch an initiative to train people such as club doctors in amateur clubs on how to respond when a player collapses on the field.

We feel we have that duty towards Abdelhak, his family, our team and eventually all footballers in the Netherlands.”

Earlier this month, Nouri’s family filed a case with the arbitration committee of the Dutch Football Federation (KNVB) seeking “substantial damages”, according to their lawyer.

Nouri “will never be able to live as normal again, and will be dependant on care and therapy”, his lawyer John Beer said on June 4, quoted by the Dutch news agency ANP.

“He will never be able to work again.”

– © AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Maradona says Messi ‘not guilty of anything’ as Argentina face potential World Cup exit

Let-off for Switzerland as three key players avoid World Cup ban for eagle celebrations

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'We can't afford to relax...We need to be awake with our eyes open' - Hierro
'We can't afford to relax...We need to be awake with our eyes open' - Hierro
On the brink, Argentina handed a final shot at World Cup salvation
As it happened: England vs Panama, World Cup
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'Records are there to be broken' - Suarez out to make more World Cup history with Uruguay
'Records are there to be broken' - Suarez out to make more World Cup history with Uruguay
Maradona says Messi 'not guilty of anything' as Argentina face potential World Cup exit
PSG playmaker Pastore lands in Italy to finalise €20 million Roma move
ENGLAND
Can England dare to dream of World Cup glory?
Can England dare to dream of World Cup glory?
'I didn't particularly like the performance'
Could games like England-Panama become the norm at the 2026 World Cup?
WORLD CUP 2018
Heartbreak for Iran as Portugal survive after Ronaldo controversy
Heartbreak for Iran as Portugal survive after Ronaldo controversy
Spain stumble over the line as they claim last-gasp draw with Morocco
Portugal take the lead with one of the goals of the tournament so far
REVIEW
Uruguay top Group A as Suarez and Cavani fire them to victory over 10-man Russia
Uruguay top Group A as Suarez and Cavani fire them to victory over 10-man Russia
Review: The Citroen Berlingo is a spacious MPV that's a shape-shifter for families
What next for Ireland? Schmidt's men don't want to be 'one-hit wonders'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie