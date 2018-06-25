This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Monday 25 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Maradona says Messi 'not guilty of anything' as Argentina face potential World Cup exit

Diego Maradona has jumped to the defence of his country’s star player, who has come under increasing criticism.

By The42 Team Monday 25 Jun 2018, 6:58 PM
47 minutes ago 950 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4091414
Image: EMPICS Sport
Image: EMPICS Sport

DIEGO MARADONA HAS said that Lionel Messi is ‘not guilty of anything’ as Argentina face a potential first World Cup group-stage exit since 2002.

A 1-1 draw with Iceland in their Group D opener was followed by a shock 3-0 thumping at the hands of Croatia , meaning the two-time winners must beat Nigeria in their final match on Tuesday to have any chance of progressing.

Messi missed a second-half penalty in that draw with Iceland and cut an isolated figure as his side slumped to a heavy defeat in their second game.

The Barcelona star has come under criticism for his muted displays, but Maradona – who managed Messi at the 2010 World Cup – insists he is not responsible for Argentina’s struggles.

“To Leo, I would like to talk to you and tell you that you are not guilty of anything, of absolutely nothing,” he said during a TV appearance on Telesur.

“I love you as always, I respect you as always.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Let-off for Switzerland as three key players avoid World Cup ban for eagle celebrations

PSG playmaker Pastore lands in Italy to finalise €20 million Roma move

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'We can't afford to relax...We need to be awake with our eyes open' - Hierro
'We can't afford to relax...We need to be awake with our eyes open' - Hierro
On the brink, Argentina handed a final shot at World Cup salvation
As it happened: England vs Panama, World Cup
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Maradona says Messi 'not guilty of anything' as Argentina face potential World Cup exit
Maradona says Messi 'not guilty of anything' as Argentina face potential World Cup exit
PSG playmaker Pastore lands in Italy to finalise €20 million Roma move
Uruguay top Group A as Suarez and Cavani fire them to victory over 10-man Russia
IRELAND
Sensational Sexton shows his class and composure for Ireland
Sensational Sexton shows his class and composure for Ireland
What next for Ireland? Schmidt's men don't want to be 'one-hit wonders'
'That one-man lift, they're obviously putting their own player in danger'
WORLD CUP 2018
Egypt go home empty-handed as 95th-minute goal earns dramatic win for Saudi Arabia
Egypt go home empty-handed as 95th-minute goal earns dramatic win for Saudi Arabia
Salah on target before record-breaking goalkeeper saves a penalty
Suarez put Uruguay ahead against the hosts with a well-placed free-kick
REVIEW
Review: The Citroen Berlingo is a spacious MPV that's a shape-shifter for families
Review: The Citroen Berlingo is a spacious MPV that's a shape-shifter for families
It's Sunday so here are 12 of our favourite images from the sporting week
Casey shoots sensational 62 to seize lead at Travelers, as McIlroy struggles on the greens

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie