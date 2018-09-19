Ajax cruise to Champions League opening win while Shakhtar rally to rescue late draw

NICOLAS TAGLIAFCO WAS the unlikely hero as Ajax got their Champions League Group E campaign off to a winning start with a 3-0 victory over AEK Athens.

The Eredivisie side were stifled before the break by a resilient AEK outfit, who had the best chance of the first half through Andre Simoes.

But Erik ten Hag’s men were quick out of the blocks after the interval, defender and highly infrequent goalscorer Tagliafico making the breakthrough 51 seconds into the half.

AEK could offer little in response and their spirits were broken when substitute Donny van de Beek volleyed in to double Ajax’s lead, with Tagliafico then enjoying a huge slice of fortune when his off-balance strike flew into the net in stoppage time.

Elsewhere, substitute Maycon scored an 81st-minute equaliser as Shakhtar Donetsk rallied to secure a 2-2 draw against Hoffenheim in a see-saw Group F opener.

Defender Havard Nordtveit appeared set to be the unlikely hero as Hoffenheim – making their debut in the Champions League group stages – twice held the lead at the Metalist Stadium.

Florian Grillitsch gave Julian Nagelsmann’s side an early advantage but his neat finish was cancelled out by Ismaily, who cut inside Nordtveit far too easily on Shakhtar’s left before beating Oliver Baumann.

However, the former West Ham defender made amends at the other end of the pitch, flipping the script as he popped up at a corner to nod home what looked set to be the winner.

Shakhtar struggled to break open Hoffenheim in the second half until Maycon picked his spot from distance, firing a left-footed shot from outside the penalty area beyond goalkeeper Oliver Baumann.

The hosts came close to grabbing a late winner – Marlos seeing a goal-bound effort blocked by Taras Stepanenko, with Shakhtar’s loud appeals for handball rejected – but the Bundesliga club just about held firm during a frenetic finish to pick up a point on the road.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!