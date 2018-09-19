This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 19 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ajax cruise to Champions League opening win while Shakhtar rally to rescue late draw

AEK Athens and Hoffenheim were their respective opposition.

By The42 Team Wednesday 19 Sep 2018, 8:52 PM
44 minutes ago 1,065 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4245271
On the double: Nico Tagliafico.
Image: Imago/PA Images
On the double: Nico Tagliafico.
On the double: Nico Tagliafico.
Image: Imago/PA Images

NICOLAS TAGLIAFCO WAS the unlikely hero as Ajax got their Champions League Group E campaign off to a winning start with a 3-0 victory over AEK Athens.

The Eredivisie side were stifled before the break by a resilient AEK outfit, who had the best chance of the first half through Andre Simoes.

But Erik ten Hag’s men were quick out of the blocks after the interval, defender and highly infrequent goalscorer Tagliafico making the breakthrough 51 seconds into the half.

AEK could offer little in response and their spirits were broken when substitute Donny van de Beek volleyed in to double Ajax’s lead, with Tagliafico then enjoying a huge slice of fortune when his off-balance strike flew into the net in stoppage time. 

Elsewhere, substitute Maycon scored an 81st-minute equaliser as Shakhtar Donetsk rallied to secure a 2-2 draw against Hoffenheim in a see-saw Group F opener.

Defender Havard Nordtveit appeared set to be the unlikely hero as Hoffenheim – making their debut in the Champions League group stages – twice held the lead at the Metalist Stadium.

Florian Grillitsch gave Julian Nagelsmann’s side an early advantage but his neat finish was cancelled out by Ismaily, who cut inside Nordtveit far too easily on Shakhtar’s left before beating Oliver Baumann.

However, the former West Ham defender made amends at the other end of the pitch, flipping the script as he popped up at a corner to nod home what looked set to be the winner.

Shakhtar struggled to break open Hoffenheim in the second half until Maycon picked his spot from distance, firing a left-footed shot from outside the penalty area beyond goalkeeper Oliver Baumann.

The hosts came close to grabbing a late winner – Marlos seeing a goal-bound effort blocked by Taras Stepanenko, with Shakhtar’s loud appeals for handball rejected – but the Bundesliga club just about held firm during a frenetic finish to pick up a point on the road.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Highly-rated Wales teenager commits long-term future to Chelsea
    Highly-rated Wales teenager commits long-term future to Chelsea
    Tuchel: PSG loss to Liverpool 'not logical or correct'
    'My players are not sh*t' — Pochettino defends Spurs squad following San Siro collapse
    IRELAND
    Ireland to join potential bid to co-host 2030 World Cup
    Ireland to join potential bid to co-host 2030 World Cup
    Ireland youngsters do battle as Spurs striker Troy Parrott bizarrely sent off against Ryan Nolan's Inter
    'Ireland is an expensive country - so what can the government do about it in this year's Budget?'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'His farewell was the players' fault' - Arsenal squad cost Wenger his job, admits Mertesacker
    'His farewell was the players' fault' - Arsenal squad cost Wenger his job, admits Mertesacker
    De Gea hints at new Man United contract after feeling the love at Old Trafford
    'This boy's got an ego, wants to be looked at and talked about as the best player'
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    LIVE: Young Boys v Manchester United, Champions League
    LIVE: Young Boys v Manchester United, Champions League
    Firmino comes off the bench to strike in stoppage time as Reds edge seesaw thriller
    'The team deserves more' - Pochettino laments injury-time defeat after 'best performance of the season'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie