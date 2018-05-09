  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 9 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The best in the country' and 'fickle' - the life of a Cork hurler

Star forward Alan Cadogan says that playing for Cork can be a rewarding but equally challenging experience.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 9 May 2018, 7:48 PM
16 minutes ago 499 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4002761

ALAN CADOGAN SAYS that while Cork supporters can be ‘the best in the country,’ they also can sometimes be ‘fickle’ when the team suffers from a poor run of form.

Alan Cadogan Cadogan in action for Cork in the 2017 Munster SHC final against Clare. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Similar to the county’s football team, the Cork hurlers have been through a turbulent time in recent years.

Their 2016 championship, for example, consisted of an nine-point defeat to Tipperary in the Munster quarter-final, followed by a narrow loss against Wexford in the second round of the qualifiers.

It was Wexford’s first senior hurling championship win over Cork in 60 years.

By contrast, 2017 was a far more progressive season for the Rebels, in which Cadogan hit 1-4 as they collected the Munster title following victory over Clare. They also contested for a spot in the All-Ireland final, but after finishing the game with 13 players, they bowed out to Waterford in the semi-final.

Cork is a county with a successful history in both football and hurling codes, but Cadogan knows that that sense of tradition brings an inherent pressure with it. He sees that as a good thing overall and uses it to enhance his experience as an inter-county player.

But there are times, he feels, when the Cork panel must focus on the players in the dressing room.

“People are looking forward to the year ahead. Supporters are looking forward to it because there are four games in five weeks. From their point of view, that’s what they want, but obviously the Cork public, it’s fickle.

You can be great at one stage and then you lose a game or two and they might turn on you like that. As players we just focus on ourselves, we don’t look outside that.

“Cork support is unbelievable, whether it be in Pairc Ui Chaoimh or Thurles, it’s the best in the country, but it’s a fine line and we just know ourselves that we focus on ourselves, we don’t look at anything outside that.

“It’s all about us, we don’t really focus on other teams. To a certain extent, we’re just trying to get our house in order.

Cork being Cork, we want to go out and win. Everyone’s main objective is being in an All-Ireland final in the middle of August.

“The only focus for every county is going to be their first game, because there’s going to be an upset somewhere along the way; whether it be in Munster or Leinster and I don’t think teams can look beyond the group stages.”

The 2018 championship will see the introduction of a round-robin format, which was passed at the GAA’s Special Congress last September.

The new system means the five-team Munster and Leinster championships will be played on this basis, with the top two teams in each provincial group battling it out in the provincial final. The third-placed teams will advance to the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

The bottom two teams in either group play-off to reach the quarter-finals. The quarter-final winners play the provincial champions in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Bord Gáis Energy Cupán Tae Café Launch Alan Cadogan, along with Wexford's Conor McDonald and Joe Canning of Galway. Source: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

Cadogan outlines that teams are heading into ‘the unknown’ under these new structures, with Cork facing into a block of four games across five weeks, starting with a home tie against Clare on 20 May.

The change could be an exciting development for hurling for both players and spectators, but Cadogan and his teammates will have to adjust to it all on ‘a trial basis.’

“You’re playing four games in five weeks. From a spectator’s point of view, it’s going to be extremely exciting for them.

For us, we get to play more games, but you’ve got challenges: if you pick you a hamstring injury, it could rule you out for three or four weeks, and that could be your season over if things don’t go to plan in your games.

“That’s why it’s very important to win your home games. There are pros and cons to this new format. Obviously, there’s going to be more games, so it’s good from a spectator’s point of view.

“From a player’s point of view, it’s also good, but you pick up an injury, your perspective might change on the format, because you might have a shorter period to recover.

Whereas, last year and previous years, you might play your first round of championship and there might be a three-week gap until the next game. It’s going to be challenging this year, but one we’re all looking forward to.”

On hand to launch Bord Gáis Energy’s summer of hurling are ambassadors Joe Canning, Conor McDonald and Alan Cadogan.

Throughout the Senior Hurling Championship, Bord Gáis Energy will be offering fans unmissable GAA rewards through the Bord Gáis Energy Rewards Club.

For more, see #HurlingToTheCore

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I’m sure we did her proud’ – A remarkable rise through the ranks to the Tipp top

‘Listen, it’s a great lifestyle’ – Armagh football star Clarke plans to stay in New York

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
âIf you strip it all back in rugby, itâs who hits who the hardestâ
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
FOOTBALL
Man United 'very positive' Ferguson will recover - Mourinho
Man United 'very positive' Ferguson will recover - Mourinho
PSG invite losing captain to lift Coupe de France trophy after clinching the treble
Atletico Madrid 'fed up' with Barcelona over 'inappropriate' pursuit of Griezmann
LEINSTER
Lingering concern over McGrath could change Leinster selection picture
Lingering concern over McGrath could change Leinster selection picture
Lowe set to return for Leinster for Champions Cup final in Bilbao
Irish centre Brendan Macken to leave Wasps at end of season
HURLING
'He needs to be his own person at the end of the day. His name shouldnât come into it in an ideal world'
'He needs to be his own person at the end of the day. His name shouldn’t come into it in an ideal world'
'We would have preferred a better league campaign': Galway still searching for their best form
Limerick rain down the goals to begin All-Ireland U21 title defence with heavy win against 14-man Clare
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Not planning to return any time soon' - Southampton give hotel one-star review after late cancellation
'Not planning to return any time soon' - Southampton give hotel one-star review after late cancellation
'I hate him, that b******! He's such a difficult player to play against'
West Brom's relegation sealed as Southampton boost survival hopes in six-pointer

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie