'Listen it's a great lifestyle' - Armagh football star Clarke plans to stay in New York

JAMIE CLARKE SAYS he has no immediate plans to return and resume his Armagh career and that at the moment he sees his future in New York.

The 28-year old was devastated when they were pipped by Leitrim in the Connacht SFC on Sunday but his intention is to stay in the Big Apple and could be available for them again next year.

The news will be a big blow to his club Crossmaglen Rangers and Armagh fans, with Clarke on Sunday displaying some of the awesome touches that the Orchard County will miss this summer.

Clarke was one of the last players to emerge from the New York dressing room on Sunday evening after they were pipped in extra-time by Leitrim by 0-19 to 1-15.

Nearly two hours passed by the time a dejected Clarke emerged from the dressingroom after digesting just how close New York had come to their first ever win in 20 years of trying in the Connacht championship.

“It is devastating to be honest. We gathered here in December, we have players from all over the country, and I think when we got together we set out our stall and what we really wanted to do and what we wanted to achieve as a team.

“It goes beyond this game but I think a lot of the boys did themselves proud. We had a couple of American kids playing as well.

“But for myself I’m more than disappointed because as the so-called marquee forward I missed several opportunities and probably should have won the game. I got a few but when you play at the top level you’re expected to nail them,” he said.

Clarke said the biggest obstacle that New York face is the lack of game-time and he is hopeful the GAA can come up with some way which will give them more competitive matches and allow them develop.

“I think the big thing was when we went there six or seven points up we just hadn’t enough games in terms of our game management and that’s what we were lacking probably.

“Listen we had our chances and fair dues to Leitrim they managed to dog it out in the end. You’ve got to give credit where credit is due and they kept fighting when their backs were against the wall.

“If we had have gotten through I think it was Roscommon and then whatever happened we had another game after that. We just need games.”

Clarke is pursuing a number of career options in New York, including working in fashion, while he is also coaching underage players in the city.

His plan is to remain in New York, continue to play football and pursue a variety of career options.

“That’s the plan. My plan is to be here but it’s visa dependent. I have other options career wise. I’m involved in a few things. I’m involved in fashion out here. I’m working for one of the managers as well and just trying to get a few extra pounds together. Listen it’s a great lifestyle.

“I’ll stay around this summer and help out of the under 14, under 16 and under 21s and obviously share my knowledge and try and improved things.

“It’s great out here and ultimately I’m a championship footballer and to lose is devastating. It’s hard to take to be honest,” he added.

Clarke will, of course, keep a close eye on Armagh’s progress this summer and said he himself would love to play in the Super 8s.

“Armagh look to be in great shape and I’m excited for them. They’ve lost a lot of players and it’s not easy on them, particularly myself, but these decisions have to be made in life.

“It wasn’t easy but hopefully Armagh can get there (Super 8s) and it will be brilliant for the county because it would be another big step in the right direction for Armagh.”

New York manager Justin O’Halloran said he hopes Clarke will remain in the Big Apple and play for them in next year’s championship when Mayo will make the trip to Gaelic Park.

“We’re hoping he stays around. He’s a brilliant lad. Obviously, he is a great footballer but he is also a great teammate and a great role model. He pushes everyone on, tries to get them to be the best they can. We think he is supposed to be staying around and we just hope that he does.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!