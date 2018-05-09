  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 9 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'm sure we did her proud' - A remarkable rise through the ranks to the Tipp top

Tipperary’s story is an incredible one.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 9 May 2018, 4:49 PM
5 minutes ago 52 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4002191

Cavan v Tipperary - Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 2 Final Source: Piaras Ó Mídheach/SPORTSFILE

15 GAMES, 15 wins, three titles. 2017 was an unforgettable year for the Tipperary ladies footballers.

An unbeaten year capped accordingly, and in style, as they lifted the All-Ireland intermediate crown in Croke Park. A clean sweep of silverware with the Mary Quinn Memorial Cup headed to the Premier county to winter alongside their first-ever Munster intermediate championship title and Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 3 trophy.

Unbeaten, undefeated, undeterred. With admirable youth uncovered, they well and truly made their mark on the inter-county scene. The ever-impressive Aishling Moloney and Player of the Year Aisling McCarthy were just two to announce themselves as household names across the country, and add to the host of experience who had been around for the past while. An incredible year for an exceptional group.

2018 would throw a completely different challenge at Shane Ronayne’s charges though. Up a level, with Division 2 league and senior championship on the cards.

28 January brought their second-flight opener. Opposition came in the form of Armagh, 2017 All-Ireland quarter-finalists who had dropped from Division 1 for the league. With the talent of Aimee Mackin and Caroline O’Hanlon in their ranks, it was a big ask.

Tipperary v Tyrone - TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Final Source: Cody Glenn/SPORTSFILE

Tipperary won by two points though, picking up right where they had left off in last September’s All-Ireland decider. The following week, they cruised past Laois on a scoreline of 5-14 to 1-5.

Round 3 was a repeat of the 2017 All-Ireland intermediate final as Tipperary hit the road to face Tyrone. In September, three points separated the sides and it was the same outcome on 18 February in Drumragh. Three wins from three in 2018.

Their next three clashes followed suit, resulting in three more victories over Cavan, Sligo and Clare respectively. What a transition to the higher grade this was, considering all that most teams want to do the year after promotion is to stay up.

Between the Sligo and Clare fixtures, a cloud of sadness was cast over the team, county and ladies football community as a whole as former player Rachel Kenneally passed away at the age of 26 following a battle with cancer.

The late Kenneally, of the Aherlow club, lined out for Tipperary in the 2013 All-Ireland intermediate final in Croke Park and played for the senior team between 2009 and 2014.

Just two days after laying her to rest, the team lined out against Clare, playing in her memory — which they continue to do week in, week out.

“They know they have someone looking down on them who soldiered with them,” as Ronayne said recently on The42‘s Ladies Football Show where he paid a lovely tribute.

Rosie Crowe and Rachel Kenneally Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

They’ve shown true resilience to pull together and support each other through difficult times, let alone to continue playing the level of football they have been.

The following weekend, their remarkable winning run came to an end though and Waterford were the side to rain on their parade. Just back from a team holiday and with the fixture rearranged and switched to an away clash, they headed for Waterford IT.

The Déise ran out 1-19 to 2-6 winners, meaning a first loss for Tipperary since the 2016 All-Ireland intermediate championship semi-final — a one-point defeat to Clare.

The defeat in their final group match of the league resulted in a second-place finish to Waterford in the table as they were pitted against Armagh in the semi-final.

Go again, back on the horse.

That day in Kinnegad didn’t go to plan from early doors though, they trailed by nine points just after half-time.

But of course, somehow, some way, they clawed their way back into the game and grinded out a one-point win to find themselves in the Division 2 final, just 12 months after their promotion.

There wasn’t just silverware on offer, there was also the promise of Division 1 football for 2019 up for grabs in Parnell Park on Sunday.

Sinead Greene tackles Aisling Moloney Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

And McCarthy and Moloney combined for 0-15 to steer Tipperary to another one-point victory, this time over 2017 Division 2 runners-up Cavan in the showpiece.

That said, proceedings didn’t finish without some drama at the end.

Referee Stephen McNulty awarded a penalty with roughly 20 seconds left on the clock, for a foul on Cavan’s Bronagh Sheridan, but after discussing with his umpires, the decision was overturned and a throw ball ensued.

The Premier county held on for a one-point win though, as captain Samantha Lambert paid a fitting tribute to the late Kenneally in her acceptance speech.

“Rachel is always in my thoughts,” back-to-back All-Ireland and league-winning captain Lambert told Jerome Quinn afterwards.

“It was tough going out there today but we knew we had to do it for her. I’m just glad I was able to lift the cup for her there today, I’m sure we did her proud.”

Source: LadiesFootballTV/YouTube

Undoubtedly, they’ve done their beloved teammate more than proud, along with everyone in Tipperary.

Their rise has been a truly remarkable one, and has been hailed far and wide as one of the biggest success stories in ladies football of late.

So in the past 12 months or so that’s promotion from Division 3 to Division 1, two league titles, a Munster crown and of course, the All-Ireland intermediate trophy. Not bad.

“This year, the girls have kicked on,” Ronayne told The42, when asked about their rise, in the run-up to the league final.

“There was a big bounce after winning the All-Ireland, a lot of confidence in the camp. I suppose the pressure was off as well, they were up and able to play with a little bit more freedom.

“Outside the camp there wasn’t a lot expected of us, just stay up in the division. But inside the camp, we thought that we could go far this year.

Aisling McCarthy celebrates at the final whistle Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

“We have made great progress this year and we’re very happy with where we’re going. Hopefully moving in the right direction as we move into the summer for championship.”

Joining Cork, Kerry and Waterford in an already mouth-watering Munster championship, they’re sure to spice things up nicely as the race for the Dairygold Cup gets underway.

And it’s the Rebels — 11-times All-Ireland senior champions in the last 13 years — up in the provincial semi-final next month. Watch this space.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

15 games, 15 wins, 3 titles: A remarkable year for unbeaten All-Ireland champions Tipperary

Deadly duo McCarthy and Moloney fire Tipperary to Division 2 glory

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
âIf you strip it all back in rugby, itâs who hits who the hardestâ
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
FOOTBALL
Man United 'very positive' Ferguson will recover - Mourinho
Man United 'very positive' Ferguson will recover - Mourinho
PSG invite losing captain to lift Coupe de France trophy after clinching the treble
Atletico Madrid 'fed up' with Barcelona over 'inappropriate' pursuit of Griezmann
HURLING
'We would have preferred a better league campaign': Galway still searching for their best form
'We would have preferred a better league campaign': Galway still searching for their best form
Limerick rain down the goals to begin All-Ireland U21 title defence with heavy win against 14-man Clare
As it happened: Clare v Limerick, Munster U21 hurling quarter-final
LIMERICK
Clare and Limerick prepare for battle as teams announced for Munster U21 hurling quarter-final
Clare and Limerick prepare for battle as teams announced for Munster U21 hurling quarter-final
'We're not in the same league as these guys or the Leinsters but it's a starting point'
Thieves targeting student house parties as Limerick gardaí crack down on burglary gangs
ALEX FERGUSON
Is Jose Mourinho in danger of being left behind by the new all-singing, all-dancing world of elite football?
Is Jose Mourinho in danger of being left behind by the new all-singing, all-dancing world of elite football?
Sir Alex Ferguson sitting up and talking to family - reports
Jones: 'I know he has that fight in him. Hopefully he'll recover well'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie