Deadly duo McCarthy and Moloney fire Tipperary to Division 2 glory

Cavan 3-11

Tipperary 0-21

Emma Duffy reports from Parnell Park

DEADLY DUO AISLING McCarthy and Aishling Moloney combined for 0-15 as Tipperary edged Cavan by a single point to lift the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2 title.

Tipperary captain Samantha Lambert lifts the trophy. Source: Piaras Ã“ MÃ­dheach/SPORTSFILE

The victory marks an impressive rise for Shane Ronayneâ€™s 2017 TG4 All-Ireland intermediate and Division 3 champions, as they now make the jump to top-flight league football.

Three goals from Aishling Sheridan (two) and Roisin Oâ€™Keeffe in Parnell Park werenâ€™t enough for James Dalyâ€™s Cavan, as they fell at the decider stage for the second consecutive year, but proceedings didnâ€™t finish without some drama at the end.

Referee Stephen McNulty awarded a penalty with roughly 20 seconds left on the clock, for a foul on Bronagh Sheridan, but after discussing with his umpires, the decision was overturned and a throw ball ensued.

Tipperary would hold on for a one-point win, as captain Samantha Lambert paid a fitting tribute to the late Rachel Kenneally in her acceptance speech.

It was Tipperary who started the brighter of the two sides, racing into a three-point lead before Oâ€™Keeffe stepped up with an inspiring effort in the 9th minute to open Cavanâ€™s account.

After Tipperaryâ€™s early period of dominance with Cahir trio Moloney, McCarthy and Roisin Howard combining to threaten, Bronagh Sheridan and the ever-impressive Donna English helped find the Breffniâ€™s groove.

With time, the game developed into a fascinating battle, the intensity matching the rising heat as momentum switched over and back between the sides. Moloney produced some stunning long-range efforts but the main event of the first half came in the 24th minute.

After some confusion surrounding a line ball, Aisling Sheridan found herself with oceans of space and after a driving run towards goal, she rattled the net to make it 1-4 to 0-6.

Tipp's Aisling Moloney in action. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

Moloney and McCarthy struck back almost immediately at the other end though, before Bronagh Sheridan had a golden opportunity to double Cavanâ€™s goal count.

Lauren Fitzpatrick produced an impressive double-save between the posts to keep the ball out though before Oâ€™Keeffe and captain SinÃ©ad Greene consecutively split the posts to make it 1-7 to 0-10 at the break.

Cavan had the dream restart, with the ball in the back of the net straight from the throw-in. After some brilliant work from English, Aisling Maguire and Ciara Finnegan, Oâ€™Keeffe palmed home.

Mairead Morrissey responded at the other end while McCarthyâ€™s pristine display of free-taking continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

It looked like Tipperary could run away with the game but Evelyn Baugh pulled out a top-drawer save to deny Orla Oâ€™Dwyer and keep the score at 0-15 to 2-7.

It turned into a tit-for-tat between McCarthy and the Sheridans for a short period, with Cavan reduced to 13 as Grainne McGlade was sinbinned â€” before Aishling Sheridan again rattled the net on 51 minutes.

Sinead Greene tackles Orla O'Dwyer. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

A nail-biting ending saw Tipperary do just enough through McCarthy and Niamh Lonergan to hold on, but not without that late, late drama.

Scorers for Cavan: A Sheridan (2-0), B Sheridan (0-5, 2f), R Oâ€™Keeffe (1-2), A Maguire (0-2, 2f), D English and S Greene (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: A McCarthy (0-10, 6f), A Moloney (0-5), M Morrissey (0-2), G Oâ€™Brien, R Howard, J Grant, N Lonergan (0-1 each).

Cavan: E Baugh; R Doonan, L Fitzpatrick, J Moore; S Greene (capt.), S Oâ€™Sullivan (A Cornyn, 49), N Byrd; C Dolan, D English; G McGlade, B Sheridan, A Sheridan; R Oâ€™Keeffe (B Farrelly Magee, 43), A Maguire, C Finnegan (C Smith, 46).

Tipperary: L Fitzpatrick; AR Kennedy, M Curley, E Buckley; B Condon, S Lambert (capt.), C Condon; J Grant, G Oâ€™Brien (S Condon 52); M Morrissey, A McCarthy, N Lonergan; O Oâ€™Dwyer, A Moloney, R Howard (K Davey, 55).

Referee: S McNulty (Wicklow).

