This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 21 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All Blacks ring the changes as France drop Bastareaud for series finale

After naming the same side for the first two Tests, Steve Hansen has shuffled his deck for Dunedin.

By The42 Team Thursday 21 Jun 2018, 7:44 AM
22 minutes ago 492 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4082832
Shannon Frizell will make his debut this weekend.
Image: Dianne Manson
Shannon Frizell will make his debut this weekend.
Shannon Frizell will make his debut this weekend.
Image: Dianne Manson

STEVE HANSEN HAS decided to mix up his New Zealand side for the third Test with France, naming two debutants as starters having already secured the series.

The All Blacks twice benefited from refereeing calls that impacted the visitors – a controversial sin-binning in the opener followed by Benjamin Fall’s red card last weekend – as they clinched back-to-back wins, with Hansen naming an unchanged side for both those matches.

However, with Beauden Barrett injured in the second match, meaning the out-half will not be risked for the clash in Dunedin, Hansen has made a series of changes.

Shannon Frizell comes straight in for his first international start in the back row, while Jack Goodhue makes his debut in the centres next to Sonny Bill Williams, who returns after making a swift recovery following knee surgery.

Jackson Hemopo and Richie Mo’unga could also make their maiden appearances, with the pair both selected on the bench.

“One of the aims of the series was to continue to build depth across our squad and give players opportunities,” Hansen said.

“Now that we have secured the Dave Gallaher Trophy and won the series, we think this is the right time to do that.

“It’s an exciting mix of players with big-match experience, newer All Blacks who are continuing to grow their game and four players who have been named in the Test 23 for the first time.”

Meanwhile, France have dropped skipper Mathieu Bastareaud and brought back Wesley Fofana in one of two changes.

Fall, the fullback sent off in the second Test but whose red card was later rescinded, retains the number 15 jersey.

Veteran scrum-half Morgan Parra will take over the captaincy in a remarkable return to favour after being overlooked for French selection following the 2015 World Cup quarter-final loss to New Zealand until this three-Test tour.

Bastareaud, who has played an impressive 30 games for Toulon and France this season, did even make the bench for the dead rubber.

His partner in the centres during the first two Tests, Geoffrey Doumayrou, twisted an ankle in Wellington last weekend and has been replaced by Remi Lamerat who plays alongside Fofana for Clermont.

The 30-year-old Fofana, who played the last of his 44 Tests against the All Blacks in Paris in November 2016, was sidelined for the first two matches of this series by a thigh injury.

On the bench, lock Felix Lambey is poised to make a Test debut.

New Zealand:

15. Ben Smith
14. Waisake Naholo
13. Jack Goodhue
12. Sonny Bill Williams
11. Rieko Ioane
10. Damian McKenzie
9. Aaron Smith

1. Joe Moody
2. Codie Taylor
3. Owen Franks
4. Sam Whitelock
5. Scott Barrett
6. Shannon Frizell
7. Ardie Savea
8. Luke Whitelock.

Replacements:

16. Liam Coltman
17. Karl Tu’inukuafe
18. Ofa Tu’ungafasi
19. Jackson Hemopo
20. Matt Todd
21. TJ Perenara
22. Richie Mo’unga
23. Jordie Barrett.

France:

15. Ben Fall
14. Teddy Thomas
13. Remi Lamerat
12. Wesley Fofana
11. Gael Fickou
10. Anthony Belleau
9. Morgan Parra (capt)

1. Dany Priso
2. Camille Chat
3. Uini Atonio
4. Bernard Le Roux
5. Yoann Maestri
6. Mathieu Babillot
7. Kelian Galletier
8. Kevin Gourdon.

Replacements:

16. Adrien Pelissie
17. Cyril Baille
18. Cedate Gomes Sa
19. Felix Lambey
20. Alexandre Lapandry
21. Baptiste Serin
22. Jules Plisson
23. Maxime Medard.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Schmidt without injured quartet but backs O’Mahony to deliver at openside

Cronin and Conan start as Schmidt picks captain O’Mahony at openside

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Diego Costa shins Spain to nervy win - but dogged Iran are not out of Group B yet
Diego Costa shins Spain to nervy win - but dogged Iran are not out of Group B yet
'One of my big regrets, I probably should have ripped his head off' - Roy Keane on Carlos Queiroz
Suarez leads Uruguay to the knockout stages as Saudi Arabia exit World Cup
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Denmark players charter plane for team-mate to fly home from World Cup after daughter's birth
Denmark players charter plane for team-mate to fly home from World Cup after daughter's birth
Chelsea youngster ready to answer England's call
'I want to prove people wrong': Kane aiming to reach Ronaldo and Messi levels
IRELAND
Schmidt without injured quartet but backs O'Mahony to deliver at openside
Schmidt without injured quartet but backs O'Mahony to deliver at openside
Cronin and Conan start as Schmidt picks captain O'Mahony at openside
IRFU to consider players with doping history on a case-by-case basis
ENGLAND
Injury setback for Gareth Southgate as he dislocates shoulder while running
Injury setback for Gareth Southgate as he dislocates shoulder while running
Former Fifa President Sepp Blatter would back a UK and Ireland World Cup bid
Kane: England players had flies in our mouths
MUNSTER
As it happened: Cork v Waterford, Kilkenny v Galway, Dublin v Wexford - U21 hurling match tracker
As it happened: Cork v Waterford, Kilkenny v Galway, Dublin v Wexford - U21 hurling match tracker
Munster pitted against Exeter, Leinster take on Wasps and Toulouse in next season's Champions Cup
A little luck could go a long way for Irish provinces as Champions Cup draw sets stall for the season ahead

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie