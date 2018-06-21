Schmidt without injured quartet but backs O'Mahony to deliver at openside

Murray Kinsella reports from Sydney

THE SELECTION PICTURE this week was somewhat simplified for Joe Schmidt when it became clear that Garry Ringrose, Dan Leavy, Andrew Conway and Iain Henderson would miss the final Test against the Wallabies through injury.

Ringrose picked up a foot issue in last weekend’s second Test, while Leavy suffered a sternum injury in the same game and Conway’s hip pointer was damaged “in the action of him scoring a try,” as Schmidt put it.

O'Mahony starts at openside. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Henderson, meanwhile, “hasn’t recovered sufficiently from the knock on the knee” that kept him out last weekend’s win in Melbourne.

Losing four possible starters was a blow for Schmidt and Ringrose’s creativity will be missed, but this remains a strong Irish team when the injury absences are taken into account – the head coach making five personnel and four positional changes.

The Grand Slam-winning back three of Jacob Stockdale, Keith Earls and Rob Kearney are reunited, having started the first Test in Australia together too, while Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki have vast experience as a centre combination.

Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton’s class is well known, while the second row pairing of Devin Toner and James Ryan excelled last weekend in Ireland’s victory over the Wallabies in Melbourne.

Rotating Jack McGrath into the team at loosehead in place of Cian Healy is hardly a risk given McGrath’s proven quality over 49 Test caps.

The hooker selection is interesting, with Sean Cronin coming in from the cold to be named as Ireland’s third starter in the position over the course of the three games Down Under.