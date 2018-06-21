This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 21 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Schmidt without injured quartet but backs O'Mahony to deliver at openside

The Ireland head coach is missing Garry Ringrose, Dan Leavy, Andrew Conway and Iain Henderson.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 21 Jun 2018, 6:56 AM
1 hour ago 5,244 Views 11 Comments
http://the42.ie/4082874

Murray Kinsella reports from Sydney

THE SELECTION PICTURE this week was somewhat simplified for Joe Schmidt when it became clear that Garry Ringrose, Dan Leavy, Andrew Conway and Iain Henderson would miss the final Test against the Wallabies through injury.

Ringrose picked up a foot issue in last weekend’s second Test, while Leavy suffered a sternum injury in the same game and Conway’s hip pointer was damaged “in the action of him scoring a try,” as Schmidt put it.

Peter O'Mahony O'Mahony starts at openside. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Henderson, meanwhile, “hasn’t recovered sufficiently from the knock on the knee” that kept him out last weekend’s win in Melbourne.

Losing four possible starters was a blow for Schmidt and Ringrose’s creativity will be missed, but this remains a strong Irish team when the injury absences are taken into account – the head coach making five personnel and four positional changes.

The Grand Slam-winning back three of Jacob Stockdale, Keith Earls and Rob Kearney are reunited, having started the first Test in Australia together too, while Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki have vast experience as a centre combination.

Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton’s class is well known, while the second row pairing of Devin Toner and James Ryan excelled last weekend in Ireland’s victory over the Wallabies in Melbourne.

Rotating Jack McGrath into the team at loosehead in place of Cian Healy is hardly a risk given McGrath’s proven quality over 49 Test caps.

The hooker selection is interesting, with Sean Cronin coming in from the cold to be named as Ireland’s third starter in the position over the course of the three games Down Under.

“We’d love to see him do really well in the set-pieces,” said Schmidt when asked what he expects to see from Cronin.

“We obviously had Niall Scannell doing really well last week and Rob Herring has been super, I thought his performance off the bench last week was really good.

Sean Cronin Cronin comes in at hooker. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“The other thing from Sean is that dynamic ball-carry, that dynamic linespeed he can bring and he’s an incredibly combative character, so we’re looking forward to seeing all those elements really.”

The back row is of intrigue too, with Jack Conan given a chance at number eight for what will be the biggest start of his Test career.

Conan’s inclusion sees CJ Stander shift to blindside flanker, while Peter O’Mahony will make his first start for Ireland at openside on what will be the occasion of his 50th cap.

“I thought Peter did really well over the ball last week, it’s something that he’s very capable of doing,” said Schmidt of picking O’Mahony in the number seven shirt.

“It maintains the lineout presence that he offers, the leadership that he’s brought to the team through this series.

“With Dan Leavy unavailable, it was probably just an opportunity for Jack Conan to get in at number eight. Once he was in at number eight, and trying to maintain a bit of continuity through the spine of the team, CJ Stander shifted to six and Peter to seven.

“Having said that, we felt that Jordi Murphy came off the bench really well last week. He played the week before, so his game volume is quite high and we decided… well there were a number of things to balance really.

“We were waiting to see how Dan came through the week, he’s had very little time on tour out on the pitch and unfortunately, that wasn’t to be.”

Joe Schmidt Schmidt named his team in Sydney today. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Schmidt said that Ireland’s analysis had shown that Wallabies breakdown menaces David Pocock and Michael Hooper “had about 34 bites at the ball in the ruck” in last weekend’s second Test, and the tourists expect another ferocious battle.

“That’s an incredibly high volume and we know they’re going to be every bit as threatening in the ruck again.”

While the selection of Nick Phipps in place of the injured Will Genia was expected, the Wallabies have also brought Lukhan Tui into their back row in place of Caleb Timu.

Tui was a replacement in the first two Tests and now gets a chance to impress from that start, with David Pocock moving into the number eight short.

“I thought Tui did well when he came on,” said Schmidt. “He gives them a little bit more in the lineout if he’s playing in the loose or if he is a lock, I thought he came on and there was one time where Tadhg Furlong carried and I thought Tui hit him very, very hard – it’s hard to slow the Wexford farmer down but he fair stopped him.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

IRFU to consider players with doping history on a case-by-case basis

‘AFL has such big resources that they are identifying players from the age of 12′

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Diego Costa shins Spain to nervy win - but dogged Iran are not out of Group B yet
Diego Costa shins Spain to nervy win - but dogged Iran are not out of Group B yet
'One of my big regrets, I probably should have ripped his head off' - Roy Keane on Carlos Queiroz
Suarez leads Uruguay to the knockout stages as Saudi Arabia exit World Cup
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Denmark players charter plane for team-mate to fly home from World Cup after daughter's birth
Denmark players charter plane for team-mate to fly home from World Cup after daughter's birth
Chelsea youngster ready to answer England's call
'I want to prove people wrong': Kane aiming to reach Ronaldo and Messi levels
IRELAND
Schmidt without injured quartet but backs O'Mahony to deliver at openside
Schmidt without injured quartet but backs O'Mahony to deliver at openside
Cronin and Conan start as Schmidt picks captain O'Mahony at openside
IRFU to consider players with doping history on a case-by-case basis
ENGLAND
Injury setback for Gareth Southgate as he dislocates shoulder while running
Injury setback for Gareth Southgate as he dislocates shoulder while running
Former Fifa President Sepp Blatter would back a UK and Ireland World Cup bid
Kane: England players had flies in our mouths
MUNSTER
As it happened: Cork v Waterford, Kilkenny v Galway, Dublin v Wexford - U21 hurling match tracker
As it happened: Cork v Waterford, Kilkenny v Galway, Dublin v Wexford - U21 hurling match tracker
Munster pitted against Exeter, Leinster take on Wasps and Toulouse in next season's Champions Cup
A little luck could go a long way for Irish provinces as Champions Cup draw sets stall for the season ahead

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie