Poll: Who will win the All-Ireland senior hurling title in 2018?

THE HURLING LANDSCAPE hasn’t looked this open since the 1990s.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Galway start 2018 as All-Ireland champions but there are plenty of pretenders to the throne.

Tipperary, Waterford, Kilkenny and Cork all harbour genuine ambitions of taking home the Liam MacCarthy Cup, while the likes of Wexford, Limerick, Clare and Dublin are further down the pecking order and shouldn’t be written off just yet.

The 2017 campaign saw a levelling out of the teams in hurling’s premier competition, with Tipperary and Kilkenny looking fallible, while Cork and Wexford made signifcant leaps forward, and Galway bringing a much-needed steel and consistency into their game.

What we want to know is: who’ll be celebrating on the steps of the Hogan Stand next August?

