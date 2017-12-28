  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 28 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

"He’s pushing my buttons now... ‘Come on to f**k Gooch, we’ll do a bit extra'"

In this extract from his autobiography, Colm Cooper pays tribute to the attitude and passion of Kerry team-mate Declan O’Sullivan.

By The42 Team Thursday 28 Dec 2017, 2:00 PM
4 hours ago 8,126 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3763462
Colm Cooper congradulates Declan O'Sullivan.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Colm Cooper congradulates Declan O'Sullivan.
Colm Cooper congradulates Declan O'Sullivan.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE FOLLOWING PASSAGE is an extract from ‘Gooch: The Autobiography’ by Colm Cooper with Vincent Hogan.

There’s a man who’s been carrying me through a lot of bad days now and I don’t even realise he’s doing it.

We all know this is Seamus Moynihan’s last year and there’s no one we’d like to recognise more with a proper send-off.

In my time as a Kerry footballer he’s never been captain but he’s always been a leader.

Without me even realising it, he’s pushing my buttons now.

‘Come on to fuck Gooch, we’ll do a bit extra . . .’

That’s the way it is with Moynihan. He leads, you follow.

He starts collecting me on Wednesdays at 6am to head up to Ger Hartmann’s clinic in Limerick, swinging into Henry Street before eight for some core work with Ger Keane before getting some physio. The way it runs, we’re back in Killarney by 11. Moynihan’s had a word on my behalf in the bank. ‘Look, we’re trying to get this fella right . . .’

And, in Kerry, that man’s word is like a bishop’s decree. So nobody’s asking questions. Maybe they’re still giving me space because of my father, so I can swing into work three hours later than I should. And in my innocence, all I think at the time is ‘Fuck it, Seamus is killing me here’.

We beat Cork in the All-Ireland semi without ever seriously entertaining the idea of defeat. There’s a rhythm to this rivalry now and it’s one, I suspect, that’s beginning to send them crackers.

cc

Declan’s pushing hard now too, we can all see that. When I think of the hardest bastards I’ve played football with, he’d have to be right up there. The way he’s held himself together since being jeered off the field in Cork is a monument to that toughness. In some ways, he’s gone to ground. Just put the head down and held his counsel.

But every night in the park, the hurt is in his body language. He’s driving himself into everything with a message that says one thing only: I’ll get myself back on that fucking team if it kills me.

It’s not sour the way he does it, not remotely. I mean, I can see him geeing up Donaghy some nights, telling him he’s ‘flying’.

The weekend before the final we head to Cork to get away from the crowds. Enemy territory for the space to breathe. Our last practice game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh is full of edge and contrariness, and at one point Paul Galvin and Listowel’s Brendan Guiney end up wrestling on the ground. Jack is smiling.

When the team is named, Declan’s in for Brossie. I’m gutted personally for my clubmate, but Jack isn’t pulling any South Kerry favours here. I’ve been playing with Declan from U14 up and I know that when he’s on it, there’s nobody will live with him. They have this expression in Kerry when passing judgement on a young player: ‘Has he the stuff?’

Declan O’Sullivan has it in spades.

Gooch: The Autobiography by Colm Cooper with Vincent Hogan is published by Transworld Ireland. More info here.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

‘I’ve gotten a good bit of attention, which wouldn’t really be what I’d look for’>

‘I heard this guy say ‘Good man, Brady. Up Mayo.’ And I turned over across the street and it was a homeless man’>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I think Sol Bamba is slightly better than Van Dijk, defensive-wise' - Neil Warnock
'I think Sol Bamba is slightly better than Van Dijk, defensive-wise' - Neil Warnock
'There were people approaching me in book signings saying you jinxed us'
Sterling sparkles as Premier League leaders Man City claim 18th successive win
FOOTBALL
'They wanted him to fly out!' - Capello blames Bayern stars for Ancelotti sacking
'They wanted him to fly out!' - Capello blames Bayern stars for Ancelotti sacking
Teenager the AC Milan hero in derby win over Inter as Gattuso receives vital boost
Chilean side misses out on promotion after refusing to show up for penalty shoot-out
LEINSTER
Sexton in line to feature in New Year's inter-pro but Leinster lose three players from Munster win
Sexton in line to feature in New Year's inter-pro but Leinster lose three players from Munster win
'As good a try as I've ever seen': Cullen praises 20-year-old Leinster starlet's moment of brilliance
Munster's slow start, Leinster on a roll and more talking points from Limerick
MUNSTER
O'Mahony: Leinster are now the team to beat
O'Mahony: Leinster are now the team to beat
Earls back on track for comeback after illness forced him out of Leinster defeat
Larmour's stunning score helps Leinster raid Thomond in inter-pro thriller
MANCHESTER UNITED
Mourinho claims United don't spend enough to match City
Mourinho claims United don't spend enough to match City
Fellaini confirms Man United contract rejection and waits for another offer
Chelsea close in on United, a 6-goal thriller and all today's Premier League results

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie