  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 28 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The young and the restless: 10 young hurlers who burst onto the scene in 2017

From Mark Coleman to Peter Casey, it’s been a bright year for hurling’s young prospects.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 28 Dec 2017, 1:00 PM
5 hours ago 6,207 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3711378

WITH 2017 IN the books, it’s time to look back on the youngsters who emerged and made themselves at home on the inter-county stage.

It was a good year for the small ball code, with Cork and Wexford enjoying a rise in fortunes, while Limerick swept all before them in the All-Ireland U21 championship. Those three counties contribute six players to this list

The criteria for this list: the players must be under the age of 23, they must have made an appearance in the All-Ireland SHC, and they had to be inexperienced at senior level at the start of the year.

Mark Coleman scores a sideline cut Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

1. Mark Coleman (Cork)

Coleman was one of five Cork youngsters to make their first championship starts against reigning All-Ireland champions Tipperary in May. By October, Coleman was named wing-back on the All-Star team after an electric debut campaign for the Rebels.

Still a teenager, Coleman’s pace, skill and intelligence saw him quickly rise to prominence during the summer. The Blarney starlet lifted a Munster title with the seniors and was part of the Cork side that narrowly lost to Limerick in the provincial U21 final.

Coleman was named as GAA/GPA Player of the Month in June and his sideline cuts became a highlight of the championship.

2. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork)

Another man to roll off the Cork production line this year. Like Coleman, Fitzgibbon started out the year playing with the UCC Freshers team and finished up as a Munster senior medalist after playing a key role in midfield.

The 20-year-old from Charleville is a natural athlete standing at well over six feet tall and with electric pace. He looks set to be a feature of the Cork midfield for most of the next decade. He’s won All-Ireland medals with Cork at U14, U15, U16 and U17 level.

New Cork boss John Meyler will no doubt be looking to build his team around Fitzgibbon in 2018.

Rory O'Connor Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

3. Rory O’Connor (Wexford)

Given that his father and uncle are Wexford legends, and his brother Jack was already a regular under Davy Fitzgerald, there was an expectation that Rory O’Connor would arrive on the scene before long.

And so he did, making his senior debut not long after completing his Leaving Cert. Fitzgerald handed him his championship debut at midfield in the All-Ireland quarter-final against Waterford and the 19-year-old looked right at home.

He underlined his class with some huge performances as St Martin’s lifted the Wexford SHC title in Otcober.

4. Kyle Hayes (Limerick)

Hayes made his senior debut for Limerick as a teenager in June, and scored 1-1 in his two appearances for the Shannonsiders in his debut campaign.

He captained the county to the All-Ireland minor final in 2016, before anchoring the Limerick U21 defence from centre-back during their run to All-Ireland glory this September.

Hayes was subsequently named at centre-back on the Bord Gais Energy U21 Team of the Year and chosen by the Limerick Leader readers as their U21 Hurler of the Year.

5. Donal Burke (Dublin)

2017 was a difficult year for Dublin hurlers, it may go down in history as a season where several talented players made their championship bows.

Ben Quinn, Eoghan Conroy, Sean Moran, Cian O’Sullivan and Rian McBride all established themselves at senior level, while Donal Burke really blossomed in his debut campaign.

Burke took up free-taking duties in the absence of David Treacy, who was busy on club duty with Cuala, and proved himself as a reliable dead-ball shooter. A Leinster minor title-winner in 2016, he’ll be hoping continue his rise under new boss Pat Gilroy.

Peter Casey Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

6. Peter Casey (Limerick)

Casey was a key part of two Limerick All-Ireland U21 victories in the last three seasons, while he also picked up an All-Ireland club title with Na Piarsaigh in 2016 and scored 0-3 in the final.

The 20-year-old only did his Leaving Cert in 2016 and was playing senior with the Limerick the following year. He scored four points for John Kiely’s side during the 2017 campaign, while he also helped Na Piarsaight to county and provincial honours in a productive season.

7. Jake Malone (Dublin)

Malone made his championship debut for Dublin off the bench against Galway in the Leinster SHC quarter-final, but didn’t feature for the remainder of the championship.

He’s been a key cog in the Cuala machine over the last few years and at 21 has already won three Dublin SHC titles, two Leinster club crowns and an All-Ireland club medal.

Malone is a dynamic midfielder or half-forward and has been impressive during Cuala’s recent club campaigns.

Kieran Kingston celebrates with Shane Kingston Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

8. Shane Kingston (Cork)

Kingston made his championship debut in 2016, but really came to national prominence this season. With his father Kieran in charge of Cork, Shane hit 1-4 against Tipperary in front of 30,000 last May as the Rebels exploded into the championship.

He didn’t quite hit those heights again for the remainder of the summer, but the Douglas youngster was a marked man after the Tipperary game.

Kingston was part of the successful Cork underage teams that swept all before them, alongside Coleman and Fitzgibbon. Cork will look to Kingston to take some of the scoring burden off Patrick Horgan and Alan Cadogan in 2018.

9. Oisin Kelly (Offaly)

Belmont star Kelly emerged as a regular goal threat in the Faithful attack in 2017. While it wasn’t a vintage year for Offaly, Kelly sparkled in attack during the league and championship.

The Limerick IT student hit 0-2 against Westmeath in the Leinster opener and then fired in a goal against Galway in the semi-finals, while he shot 4-3 during the league campaign including a goal against Tipperary in the Division 1 quarter-finals.

Richie Leahy Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

10. Richie Leahy (Kilkenny)

Leahy’s exploits for Kilkenny in the Leinster U21 hurling final saw him summoned by Brian Cody into the Cats senior squad for their crunch qualifier clash against Waterford last July.

He scored 0-6 from play and claimed the man-of-the-match award in their U21 provincial final success to come to Cody’s attention.

Leahy chipped in with two points as a 62nd minute substitute for Kilkenny in their extra-time defeat to the Deise, and will be aiming for a more central role in the Cats attack in the spring.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

The All-Ireland winner who retired at 25 after eight concussions – ‘It’s not about me, it’s about the issue’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I think Sol Bamba is slightly better than Van Dijk, defensive-wise' - Neil Warnock
'I think Sol Bamba is slightly better than Van Dijk, defensive-wise' - Neil Warnock
'There were people approaching me in book signings saying you jinxed us'
Sterling sparkles as Premier League leaders Man City claim 18th successive win
FOOTBALL
'They wanted him to fly out!' - Capello blames Bayern stars for Ancelotti sacking
'They wanted him to fly out!' - Capello blames Bayern stars for Ancelotti sacking
Teenager the AC Milan hero in derby win over Inter as Gattuso receives vital boost
Chilean side misses out on promotion after refusing to show up for penalty shoot-out
LEINSTER
Sexton in line to feature in New Year's inter-pro but Leinster lose three players from Munster win
Sexton in line to feature in New Year's inter-pro but Leinster lose three players from Munster win
'As good a try as I've ever seen': Cullen praises 20-year-old Leinster starlet's moment of brilliance
Munster's slow start, Leinster on a roll and more talking points from Limerick
MUNSTER
O'Mahony: Leinster are now the team to beat
O'Mahony: Leinster are now the team to beat
Earls back on track for comeback after illness forced him out of Leinster defeat
Larmour's stunning score helps Leinster raid Thomond in inter-pro thriller
MANCHESTER UNITED
Mourinho claims United don't spend enough to match City
Mourinho claims United don't spend enough to match City
Fellaini confirms Man United contract rejection and waits for another offer
Chelsea close in on United, a 6-goal thriller and all today's Premier League results

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie