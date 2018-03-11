Here are the pairings for the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 quarter-finals

AFTER THE FINAL round of regulation games in the Allianz Hurling League, the Division 1 quarter-final line-up is now known.
The games will take place next weekend, with Division 1A table-toppers Tipperary taking on Dublin who finished in fourth place in Division 1B.
Kilkenny will face Offaly, while Wexford will go up against Galway in a repeat of the Leinster hurling final. Finally, Clare will take on neighbours Limerick, who topped Division 1B with a thrilling win over Galway today.
Cork will host Waterford in a Division 1A relegation play-off, while Laois travel to Antrim to stay in Division 1B.
Division 1 hurling quarter-finals
Tipperary v Dublin (Dublin venue)
Kilkenny v Offaly (Coin toss)
Wexford v Galway (Wexford venue)
Clare v Limerick (Coin toss)
Division 1 hurling semi-finals
Tipperary/Dublin v Clare/Limerick
Offaly/Kilkenny v Wexford/Galway
Division 1A relegation final
Cork v Waterford (Cork venue)
Division 1B relegation final
Antrim v Laois (Antrim venue)
The games will take place on the weekend of 17/18 March, with the CCCC to confirm dates and timesÂ on Monday afternoon
