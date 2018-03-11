Here are the pairings for the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 quarter-finals

AFTER THE FINAL round of regulation games in the Allianz Hurling League, the Division 1 quarter-final line-up is now known.

Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

The games will take place next weekend, with Division 1A table-toppers Tipperary taking on Dublin who finished in fourth place in Division 1B.

Kilkenny will face Offaly, while Wexford will go up against Galway in a repeat of the Leinster hurling final. Finally, Clare will take on neighbours Limerick, who topped Division 1B with a thrilling win over Galway today.

Cork will host Waterford in a Division 1A relegation play-off, while Laois travel to Antrim to stay in Division 1B.

Division 1 hurling quarter-finals

Tipperary v Dublin (Dublin venue)

Kilkenny v Offaly (Coin toss)

Wexford v Galway (Wexford venue)

Clare v Limerick (Coin toss)

Division 1 hurling semi-finals

Tipperary/Dublin v Clare/Limerick

Offaly/Kilkenny v Wexford/Galway

Division 1A relegation final

Cork v Waterford (Cork venue)

Division 1B relegation final

Antrim v Laois (Antrim venue)

The games will take place on the weekend of 17/18 March, with the CCCC to confirm dates and timesÂ on Monday afternoon