Sunday 11 March, 2018
Mayo ease relegation fears as Kildare suffer their fifth defeat in-a-row

Aidan O’Shea kicked 1-1 as Mayo won by seven points.

By Colm Gannon Sunday 11 Mar 2018, 4:25 PM
5 hours ago 7,981 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/3897796

Mayo 1-19

Kildare 1-12

Colm Gannon reports from Newbridge

JUST AS THE evenings start to get a stretch in them, Mayo have started to clean out the dirty diesel and move through the gears much more smoothly.

Keith Cribbin with Aidan Oâ€™Shea Source: John McVitty/INPHO

They ran out seven point winners and if they had taken a few of the second half goal chances they missed they could have won by a good bit more in Newbridge on Sunday.

Leading by five points at the break, they tagged on another ten points in the second half, while Kildare hit eight of their own in an open and entertaining encounter.

The game was done as a contest in reality when Andy Moran fisted over his third point of the day to put Mayo seven clear with 20 minutes left on the clock, after that it was all about seeing the game out for the visitors who added on another five points before he final whistle, with sub Conor Loftus getting two of those.

Kildare kept plugging away with the impressive Kevin Feely kicking three second half points for a personal tally of five for the afternoon.

Cian Oâ€™Donoghue with Kevin McLoughlin Source: John McVitty/INPHO

The decisive score in this one was Aidan Oâ€™Sheaâ€™s goal late in the first half, which saw Mayo push themselves a comfortable distance ahead at the turnaround, despite Kildare putting in a hard working first half performance.

Mayo led by five at the break thanks to a injury time haul of 1-1, with Aidan Oâ€™Shea getting the goal â€“ finishing off a great move that saw Andy Moran and Lee Keegan, do some great work in a tight corner to set up his one handed punch to the net.

That goal was quickly followed by a Diarmuid Oâ€™Connor effort â€“ after he showed some great footwork to break through a challenge and sent Mayo in leading by 1-9 to 1-4 at the break.

Mayo had just hit the front a minute before than when Adam Gallagher sliced over his first point of the day after good work by Kevin McLoughlin to set him free.

Kildare had gone into the lead 21 minutes in when Daniel Flynn managed to run right across the face of the Mayo rearguard without a hand being laid on him and fire the ball to the back of the net.

Jason Doherty Source: John McVitty/INPHO

That goal put his side into a 1-4 to 0-5 lead, Kildare reacted well from going behind by three points early on â€“ but a slew of wides cost them on the scoreboard in the opening half.

Cillian Oâ€™Connor, Any Moran and Hennelly kicked the early scores for Mayo, with Kevin Feely and Kevin Flynn responding for the homeside inside the first 12 minutes.

It was unlucky 13th minute for Niall Kelly, who really should have found the back of the net after he was found inside the cover by Daniel Flynn, but his effort was well saved by Hennelly.

The Oâ€™Connor brothers both kicked points for Mayo not long after to take their tally to five for the day, before Feely and Paddy Brophy brought it back to a one point game, just before Flynnâ€™s goal.

Mayo missed a couple of chances to close the gap shortly afterwards with Moran and Lee Keegan dropping efforts short and Oâ€™Connor missing a close rage free. He made up for that miss with a monster effort from out past the 45 and another from a free to pull the game level with

Adam Gallagher kicked Mayo back into the lead with a nicely taken score are Kevin McLoughlin sent him clear â€“ but they were still to hit their big scores that set them well up for victory and the two vital league points.

Scores forÂ Kildare: Kevin Feely (0-5, 4f), Daniel Flynn (1-0), Kevin Flynn (0-2), Paddy Brophy (0-1), Fergal Conway (0-1), Niall Kelly (0-1), Ben McCormack (0-1), Fionn Dowling (0-1)

Scores forÂ Mayo: Cillian Oâ€™Connor (0-4, 3f), Aidan Oâ€™Shea (1-1), Andy Moran (0-3) Diarmuid Oâ€™Connor (0-2), Adam Gallagher (0-2), Rob Hennelly (0-2), Conor Loftus (0-2, 1f), Eoin Oâ€™Donoghue (0-1), Kevin McLoughlin (0-1), Jason Doherty (0-1)

Kildare

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

2. Peter Kelly (Two Mile House)
3. David Hyland (Athy)
4. Mick Oâ€™Grday (Celbridge)

5. Cian Oâ€™Donoghue (Clane)
6. Eoin Doyle (Nass)
18. Kevin Flynn (Celbridge)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)
9. Tommy Moolick (Leixlip)

10. Fergal Conawy (Celbridge)
11. Niall Kelly (Athy)
19. Keith Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

13. David Slattery (Confey)
14. Daniel Flynn (Johnstownbridge)
15. Paddy Brophy (Celbridge)

Subs:

17. Ben McCormack (Sarsfields) for Slattery
7. Johnny Byrne (Allenwood) for Cribbin
12. Paul Cribbin (Johnstownbridge) for Brophy
23. Fionn Dowling (Suncroft) for Moolick
20. Chris Healy (Two Mile House) for Conway
21. Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague) for Flynn

Mayo

1. Rob Hennelly (Breaffy)

2. Caolan Crowe (Garrymore)
3. Ger Cafferkey (Ballina Stephenites)
4. Eoin Oâ€™Donoghue (Belmullet)

5. Colm Boyle (Davitts)
6. Lee Keegan (Westport)
8. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)

19. Tom Parsons (Charlestown)
11. Aidan Oâ€™Shea (Breaffy)

10. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)
21. Cillian Oâ€™Connor (Ballintubber)
12. Diarmuid Oâ€™Connor (Ballintubber)

13. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)
14. Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen)
15. Adam Gallagher (Mayo Gaels)

Subs

9. Seamus Oâ€™Shea (Breaffy) for Parsons
25. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers) for Gallagher
24. Fergal Boland (Aghamore) for Doherty
17. David Drake (Ballaghaderreen) for D Oâ€™Connor
23. Barry Moran (Castlebar Mitchels) for C Oâ€™Connor
20. Shane Nally (Garrymore) for Boyle

