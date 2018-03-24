  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 24 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Alvarez temporarily suspended over positive drugs test, Golovkin rematch threatened

Alvarez tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol, so the Nevada State Athletic Commission has suspended him.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Mar 2018, 11:38 AM
32 minutes ago 484 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3922107
The pair are due to meet in Las Vegas next month.
Image: Al Bello
The pair are due to meet in Las Vegas next month.
The pair are due to meet in Las Vegas next month.
Image: Al Bello

THE REMATCH BETWEEN Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin is in jeopardy after the Mexican was temporarily suspended over a positive drugs test.

Alvarez tested positive for trace levels of the banned substance clenbuterol last month, with his promoters blaming the finding on contaminated meat in his native Mexico.

He is due to face Golovkin in Las Vegas on 5 May, with the pair having fought to a controversial draw in their initial clash last September.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has now elected to suspend Alvarez until a hearing on 10 April.

“Mr Alvarez is temporarily suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission per the executive director for his adverse analytical findings, that being clenbuterol, on February 17 and 20,” a statement by commission executive director Bob Bennett said.

“A commission hearing is scheduled for April 10, 2018 to hear from Mr Alvarez or for Mr Alvarez to attend.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

More Rio medal success for Ireland’s tandem duo on the track

‘I couldn’t handle it anymore. Three days before the weigh-in, I went missing’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women's coach
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Rodrigo dedicates Spain goal to Canizares after death of son
Rodrigo dedicates Spain goal to Canizares after death of son
A bullet from Muller earns world champions Germany draw with Spain
Lingard's first international goal sees England defeat the Dutch on Koeman's debut
LEINSTER
'If I'm on the pitch I'm happy': Carbery craving minutes
'If I'm on the pitch I'm happy': Carbery craving minutes
Larmour a late withdrawal from Leinster's trip to Wales due to leg injury
Seven Grand Slam winners straight back in for Leinster's trip to Ospreys
PREMIER LEAGUE
From Chelsea reject to Ireland international: 19-year-old Declan Rice's remarkable rise
From Chelsea reject to Ireland international: 19-year-old Declan Rice's remarkable rise
'If I make 10 goals, they score 100' - De Bruyne tired of Messi & Ronaldo comparisons
"He just said: 'At the moment we are not going to be offering you a contract'"

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie