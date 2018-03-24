'I couldn't handle it anymore. Three days before the weigh-in, I went missing'

PROFESSIONAL BOXER KEANE McMahon will step into the ring for the third time as a professional this evening on the Celtic Clash V card in Drimnagh, Dublin.

But things could have been very different for the 2-0 Dublin native, whose boxing career was on the line six months ago as he fought a gambling addiction.

“I had €600 ticket money that I was to give to my manager. I went to the bookies, and it was gone in 10 minutes.”

On the road to recovery now, we caught up with ‘The Iceman’ to hear about his promising boxing career and how he is overcoming his demons.

If you need to talk, please contact:

Gamble Aware 1800 753 753 (national gambling helpline)

Samaritans 116 123 or text 087 2 60 90 90

Aware 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)

Pieta House 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie (suicide, self-harm)

Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19)

Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)

