  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 23 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Teen star Aaron McKenna wrecks opponent early on US television debut

Aaron McKenna wasn’t hanging around on his return to the ring.

By Gavan Casey Friday 23 Mar 2018, 8:22 AM
28 minutes ago 787 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3919550

MONAGHAN TEENAGER AARON McKenna picked up his second ring win as a professional – and a first stoppage – on his American TV debut in California overnight.

‘The Silencer’ of Smithborough took less than a round to blast out the previously 1-1(1KO) Jose Palacios of Colorado on a Golden Boy card which was broadcast live, coast-to-coast, on ESPN Deportes.

The former eight-time Irish champion and European Schoolboys gold medalist saw his originally-scheduled sophomore bout postponed a fortnight ago when his opponent was caught allegedly forging documents, but McKenna sealed a quick return date through promoters Golden Boy and management team Sheer Sports.

The 18-year-old welterweight sealed Palacios’ fate more quickly still, following up on a thunderous overhand right to the temple to fell the American early, before unleashing another barrage after Palacios beat the count.

During the latter exchange, Palacios protested that he had been caught by a rabbit punch but then refused to respond when the referee asked if he wished to continue.

Edward Hernandez Sr duly called a halt to the bout two minutes and 46 seconds into the opener.

McKenna, now 2-0(1KO), is Ireland’s youngest professional boxer, and also the youngest prizefighter signed to Oscar de la Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions stable.

The42 understands he’ll return to the ring in less than three weeks’ time at the same location – Indio’s Fantasy Springs Casino.

After 161-bout amateur career which yielded unprecedented silverware and only nine childhood defeats, the six-foot-one gunslinger has aims of becoming a world champion within his first three years in the paid ranks, but likely won’t be rushed by his team: for one thing, he isn’t yet fully grown; McKenna, now operating at 147 pounds, was fighting at 114 just over two years ago.

Golden Boy wish to eventually unleash McKenna upon America’s Irish-heavy east coast as they’re now beginning to do with his stablemate Jason Quigley of Donegal, though ‘The Silencer’ dreams of one day fighting for world honours at St Tiernach’s Park in Clones – the home of Monaghan GAA.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women's coach
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
&quot;He just said: 'At the moment we are not going to be offering you a contract'&quot;
"He just said: 'At the moment we are not going to be offering you a contract'"
Bale becomes Wales' all-time record goalscorer with hat-trick as Giggs gets off to a winning start
Gerard Pique made a WhatsApp group to 'talk shit' to Real rivals over their struggles this season
ENGLAND
'I think Chinese Whispers came into play post-my injury a year ago' - Heaslip
'I think Chinese Whispers came into play post-my injury a year ago' - Heaslip
Sexton keen on Australia tour and feels Ireland's freshness told in Grand Slam
England chiefs give backing to Eddie Jones after worst showing in 31 years
MANCHESTER UNITED
Paul Pogba 'did not lose his football ability'
Paul Pogba 'did not lose his football ability'
'He looked like Jack Nicholson in The Shining' - When Gerard Pique incurred the wrath of Roy Keane
Manchester United finally looks set to have its first-ever professional women's team

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie