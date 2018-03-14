Analysis: Bundee Aki's unglamorous role for Ireland key to ruck success

BUNDEE AKI HASNâ€™T quite set the Six Nations alight just yet but he has been a key performer for Ireland in an often unglamorous role.

His display against Scotland was typical.

In a game that had a high ball-in-play time of 44:06, there was plenty of drama and even if he wasnâ€™t making the headlines, Aki was invariably close to the action.

Aki at the final whistle on Saturday. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The Connacht centre worked hard for an average of 1.9 metres per carry across 12 surges for Joe Schmidtâ€™s side, while he completed 100% of his nine tackle attempts and also passed the ball nine times.

There were many subtleties to his game too, including his late latch onto Conor Murray to help drive the scrum-half over for his important second-half try.

But it was Akiâ€™s ruck work, which has been outstanding throughout this Six Nations, that impressed most against the Scots.

With Ireland having more than 25 minutes of possession last Saturday, there were plenty of rucks to be hit and in such a central position, Aki was called upon time and time again.

Aki has topped the ruck stats charts for Irelandâ€™s backs throughout this championship, but his total ofÂ 33Â ruck contributions against the Scots was by some distance the highest from any Irish back so far in this Six Nations.

The 27-year-old was almost like an openside flanker as he led the first arrivalÂ list for Ireland withÂ 16, eight of which wereÂ effective. He even muscled up defensively, providing aÂ turnover assistÂ andÂ slowingÂ the Scottish ball on another occasion.



While Aki would probably love to be making more linebreaks of the type we saw when he set up Keith Earls for a try against Italy, this kind of work around the ruck area is as valuable, particularly to a team coached by Schmidt.

Aki has grown into this Six Nations and his head coach will hope that the best is yet to come against England this weekend.

* Check out ourÂ ruck analysisÂ from Irelandâ€™s opening game of the Six Nations against France for more information on the system The42 uses to rate rucking performances.

Captain leads the pack

Best with his children after Saturday's win. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Watching Ireland games live, it can be difficult to note what captain Rory Best actually does on the pitch apart from talking to the referees.

Thatâ€™s not meant in a derogatory way, but the Ulsterman often does very little ball-carrying for Ireland â€“ he had five carries against the Scots â€“ and heâ€™s generally not a huge hitter in the defence either.

His set-piece work is more visible of course, particularly his lineout throwing and that was not perfect against the Scots as Ireland missed a key five-metre chance early in the game.

But Best is almost always busy at ruck time and last weekendâ€™s win was a prime example, as he led the rucking charts for Ireland with a total ofÂ 41Â contributions, includingÂ 16Â effective hits to clear defenders away and help Ireland to quick ball.

His energy was similar to that of loosehead prop Cian Healy, although the 30-year-old doesnâ€™t exactly need encouragement to get stuck into the contact.

Healy was Irelandâ€™s busiest player in terms of ruck actions per minute of game time atÂ 0.66Â and, again, he was effective more often than not in his clearouts.

The Leinster man worked notably hard in defensive rucks, earning three slowing and twoÂ presentÂ markings as Ireland looked to make life difficult for the Scots post-tackle.

Healyâ€™s return towards his very peak this season has been a huge positive for Ireland and his form has kept the superb Jack McGrath in reserve, aside from the Italy game, which saw the provincial colleagues rotate.

Leavy was busy once again. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Dan Leavy was another member of the Irish pack who was in fine form at ruck time against Scotland last weekend, with hisÂ 37Â contributions ensuring he finished the game level with second rowÂ James Ryan in terms of the raw total figure.

Naturally enough, Leavy was first arrivalÂ on 15 occasions, second only to Aki, and he had 16Â effectiveÂ markings, as well as aÂ turnoverÂ in an impressive defensive ruck performance.

Ryanâ€™s contributions underline again how impressive the 21-year-old has been in a physical sense in his first Six Nations. Schmidt and Ireland must be excited about what he can achieve in the game as he continues to learn and develop.

Bench impact

Jordi Murphy (0.54) and Andrew Porter (0.53) were both in Irelandâ€™s top five for ruck actions per minute of game time, underlining the impact that Schmidtâ€™s bench managed to make in this game.

Finishing out the final quarter had been an issue for Ireland in this championship, but the likes of Murphy, Porter and McGrath â€“ who hadÂ 14Â ruck contributions â€“ all helped Schmidtâ€™s side to remedy that issue.

Murphyâ€™s ball carrying was excellent as he eked out an average of 3.2 metres per carry â€“ the highest of any Irish forward on the day â€“ while sub hooker Sean Cronin scored Irelandâ€™s crucial bonus-point try.



Jordi Murphy was excellent off Ireland's bench. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

While Jordan Larmour didnâ€™t have a huge amount to do when he came on for the closing six minutes, twoÂ effectiveÂ clearouts and aÂ guardÂ marking will have pleased Schmidt

Iain Henderson also providedÂ 10Â actions at ruck time as he looked to make his presence felt after missing out to Toner and Ryan in the second row.

With Joey Carbery providing a fine clearing kick to touch and Kieran Marmion being involved in two rucks, Schmidt will have been pleased with his benchâ€™s impact overall.

Targeting Englandâ€™s weakness

Ireland have a clear target against England on Saturday â€“ the breakdown.

Eddie Jonesâ€™ side have been incredibly poor in this area over the last two games, and Irelandâ€™s performance against Scotland bodes particularly well for the challenge of disrupting the English once again.

While Schmidtâ€™s men were very selective in attacking the breakdown defensively in the early stages of this Six Nations, they consistently looked to spoil Scottish possession on Saturday, with a total ofÂ 44Â defensive actions across their matchday 23 â€“ their highest total in this championship.

While they did only earn threeÂ turnoversÂ - one from Leavy and two from Oâ€™Mahony [strongly assisted by Jacob Stockdale and CJ Stander] â€“ Ireland managed to slow Scotlandâ€™s possession at crucial times.



O'Mahony was busy at the defensive breakdown. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Most interestingly, there was a real variety in terms of where they challenged the Scottish rucks and through which players.

Keith Earls and Stockdale hadÂ fiveÂ andÂ threeÂ defensive actions, respectively, as Ireland were not afraid to attempt to cause hassle in Scotlandâ€™s rucks out on the edges.

Oâ€™Mahony, Leavy, CJ Stander, Healy and Murphy were also prominent as Ireland shared the workload.

With England currently in disarray at the breakdown, Ireland are likely to challenge ferociously again this weekend.

Total ruck contributions

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

41Â Rory Best (12 first, 18 second, 8 third, 3 defensive)

37Â Dan Leavy (15 first, 12 second, 3 third, 2 fourth, 5 defensive)

37Â James Ryan (12 first, 21 second, 4 third)

35Â CJ Stander (7 first, 15 second, 7 third, 2 fourth, 4 defensive)

33Â Bundee Aki (16 first, 8 second, 6 third, 3 defensive)

33Â Cian Healy (6 first, 6 second, 12 third, 4 fourth, 5 defensive)

32Â Devin Toner (10 first, 14 second, 8 third)

23Â Peter Oâ€™Mahony (9 first, 4 second, 5 third, 5 defensive)

22Â Tadhg Furlong (11 first, 6 second, 2 third, 2 fourth, 1 defensive)

18Â Garry Ringrose (9 first, 6 second, 2 third, 1 fourth)

15Â Keith Earls (4 first, 5 second, 1 third, 5 defensive)

15Â Rob Kearney (7 first, 4 second, 3 third, 1 defensive)

14Â Jack McGrath (6 first, 3 second, 3 fourth, 2 defensive)

14Â Jordi Murphy (5 first, 5Â second, 4 defensive)

12Â Jacob Stockdale (5 first, 2 second, 1 third, 1 fourth, 3 defensive)

10Â Andrew Porter (5 first, 5 second)

10Â Iain Henderson (7 first, 3 second)

4Â Johnny Sexton (3 first, 1 second)

3Â Jordan Larmour (2 first, 1 second)

3Â Sean Cronin (1 first, 2 second)

3Â Conor Murray (1 first, 2 defensive)

2Â Kieran Marmion (1 first, 1 defensive)

First arrival

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

16Â Bundee Aki (8 effective, 7 guard, 1 ineffective)

15Â Dan Leavy (12 effective, 2 guard, 1 ineffective)

12Â James Ryan (7 effective, 4 guard, 1 dominant)

12Â Rory Best (7 effective, 5 guard)

11Â Tadhg Furlong (8 effective, 3 guard)

10Â Devin Toner (8 effective, 1 guard, 1 ineffective)

9Â Peter Oâ€™Mahony (1 dominant, 4 effective, 4 guard)

9Â Garry Ringrose (7 effective, 2 ineffective)

7Â Iain Henderson (1 dominant, 2 effective, 4 guard)

7Â CJ Stander (6 effective, 1 guard)

7Â Rob Kearney (3 effective, 2 guard, 1 ineffective)

6Â Jack McGrath (1 dominant, 3 effective, 2 guard)

6 Cian Healy (5 effective, 1 guard)

5Â Jordi Murphy (4 effective, 1 guard)

5Â Andrew Porter (4 effective, 1 guard)

5Â Jacob Stockdale (3 effective, 2 guard)

4Â Keith Earls (4 effective)

3Â Johnny Sexton (2 effective, 1 guard)

2Â Jordan Larmour (1 effective, 1 guard)

1Â Conor Murray (1 effective)

1Â Sean Cronin (1 guard)

1Â Kieran Marmion (1 guard)

Second arrival

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

21Â James Ryan (6 effective, 14 guard, 1 ineffective)

18Â Rory Best (9 effective, 8 guard, 1 ineffective)

15Â CJ Stander (6 effective, 9 guard)

14Â Devin Toner (5 effective, 8 guard, 1 ineffective)

12Â Dan Leavy (3 effective, 8 guard, 1 ineffective)

8Â Bundee Aki (5 effective, 3 guard)

6Â Tadhg Furlong (3 effective, 3 guard)

6Â Cian Healy (2 effective, 4 guard)

6Â Garry Ringrose (2 effective, 3 guard, 1 ineffective)

5Â Andrew Porter (4 effective, 1 guard)

5Â Keith Earls (2 effective, 3 guard)

4Â Jordi Murphy (1 effective, 3 guard)

4Â Rob Kearney (4 guard)

4Â Peter Oâ€™Mahony (3 guard, 1 ineffective)

3Â Jack McGrath (2 effective, 1 guard)

3Â Iain Henderson (3 guard)

2Â Sean Cronin (1 effective, 1 guard)

2Â Jacob Stockdale (2 guard)

1Â Johnny Sexton (1 effective)

1Â Jordan Larmour (1 effective)

Defensive actions

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

5Â Peter Oâ€™Mahony (2 turnovers, 3 present)

5Â Dan Leavy (1 turnover, 1 slowing, 3 present)

5Â Cian Healy (3 slowing, 2 present)

5Â Keith Earls (5 present)

4Â CJ Stander (1 turnover assist, 1 slowing, 2 present)

4Â Jordi Murphy (4 present)

3Â Jacob Stockdale (1 turnover assist, 2 slowing)

3Â Bundee Aki (1 turnover assist, 1 slowing, 1 present)

3Â Rory Best (3 present)

2Â Jack McGrath (2 present)

2Â Conor Murray (2 present)

1Â Rob Kearney (1 slowing)

1Â Tadhg Furlong (1 present)

1Â Kieran Marmion (1 present)

Rucking actions per minute of game time

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

0.66Â Cian Healy

0.63Â Rory Best

0.59Â Devin Toner

0.54Â Jordi Murphy

0.53Â Andrew Porter

0.50Â Jordan Larmour

0.47Â Jack McGrath

0.46Â Dan Leavy

0.46Â James Ryan

0.44Â CJ Stander

0.43Â Peter Oâ€™Mahony

0.41Â Bundee Aki

0.38Â Iain Henderson

0.36Â Tadhg Furlong

0.22Â Garry Ringrose

0.20Â Sean Cronin

0.20Â Kieran Marmion

0.19Â Keith Earls

0.19Â Rob Kearney

0.05Â Johnny Sexton

0.04Â Conor Murray