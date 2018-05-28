Anthony Daly suggests allowing an extra team play in the Leinster hurling championship

ANTHONY DALY SAYS that an extra team should be allowed to compete in the Leinster SHC to avoid teams suffering relegation under the new format.

Speaking on the Sunday Game, he suggested that the provincial competitoin could ‘extend by one’ to allow the current teams continue to participate along with the winners of the Joe McDonagh Cup.

The new changes to the structure this year mean that the team who finishes bottom at the end of the round-robin series will be relegated to the Joe McDonagh Cup, while the winners of that competition will earn promotion to the Leinster championship.

The exception of course is if Kerry win the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Offaly are on zero points and are at the bottom of the table along with Dublin after suffering a heavy defeat to Wexford at the weekend. They also finished the game with 12 players and will now look to effectively fight against the drop when they meet Dublin next weekend.

Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald and Offaly manager Kevin Martin both criticised the new format after their meeting in O’Connor Park, with Martin suggesting that the GAA “might have to look at this system again for next year.”

Should there be no relegation in this year's Leinster hurling championship? #TheSundayGame #rtegaa pic.twitter.com/MJ393qWD2B — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) May 27, 2018

Sunday Game panelists Ken McGrath and Anthony Daly sympathised with Offaly’s situation and Daly suggested that the Leinster championship could make space for an extra team.

“I think the winners of the Joe McDonagh [Cup] should be coming up anyway, I don’t think that’s in any doubt.

“I would say in my own opinion, last night [Saturday] wouldn’t have done them any favours winding up with 12 men, two silly red cards at the end of it. There’ll really trying to do things right, their underage structures are starting to come right.

“I saw them first-hand when I was with Limerick, we often played them. They’re very well organised now and I think it wouldn’t do them any favours.

I don’t think there’d be any reason why we couldn’t extend Leinster by one next year and leave them at it and leave them under Kevin [Martin] for another year and build on that.”

