This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 28 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Anthony Daly suggests allowing an extra team play in the Leinster hurling championship

“I don’t think there’d be any reason why we couldn’t extend Leinster by one next year,” said Daly.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 28 May 2018, 11:53 AM
24 minutes ago 916 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4039966
Image: RTÉ Player
Image: RTÉ Player

ANTHONY DALY SAYS that an extra team should be allowed to compete in the Leinster SHC to avoid teams suffering relegation under the new format.

Speaking on the Sunday Game, he suggested that the provincial competitoin could ‘extend by one’ to allow the current teams continue to participate along with the winners of the Joe McDonagh Cup.

The new changes to the structure this year mean that the team who finishes bottom at the end of the round-robin series will be relegated to the Joe McDonagh Cup, while the winners of that competition will earn promotion to the Leinster championship.

The exception of course is if Kerry win  the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Offaly are on zero points and are at the bottom of the table along with Dublin after suffering a heavy defeat to Wexford at the weekend. They also finished the game with 12 players and will now look to effectively fight against the drop when they meet Dublin next weekend.

Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald and Offaly manager Kevin Martin both criticised the new format after their meeting in O’Connor Park, with Martin suggesting that the GAA “might have to look at this system again for next year.”

Sunday Game panelists Ken McGrath and Anthony Daly sympathised with Offaly’s situation and Daly suggested that the Leinster championship could make space for an extra team.

“I think the winners of the Joe McDonagh [Cup] should be coming up anyway, I don’t think that’s in any doubt.

“I would say in my own opinion, last night [Saturday] wouldn’t have done them any favours winding up with 12 men, two silly red cards at the end of it. There’ll really trying to do things right, their underage structures are starting to come right.

“I saw them first-hand when I was with Limerick, we often played them. They’re very well organised now and I think it wouldn’t do them any favours.

I don’t think there’d be any reason why we couldn’t extend Leinster by one next year and leave them at it and leave them under Kevin [Martin] for another year and build on that.”

You can watch the full episode of the Sunday Game highlights on RTÉ Player here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Do you agree with the selections for the Sunday Game man-of-the-match awards?

‘I don’t think we’ve ever done experimentation’: No half-measures for Dublin in Leinster

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Do you agree with the selections for the Sunday Game man-of-the-match awards?
Do you agree with the selections for the Sunday Game man-of-the-match awards?
'I think there is interest from his end' - Rooney would thrive in MLS, says DC United boss
'I lost Liverpool the game' – Karius apologises for costly Champions League howlers
HURLING
Teenager makes his mark, Tipp keep season alive and win slips from Cork's grasp
Teenager makes his mark, Tipp keep season alive and win slips from Cork's grasp
Another couple of stunning Semple Stadium saves by Cork's Nash to add to his collection
Morris saves Tipperary as they come from 9 points down to grab draw with Cork
LIVERPOOL
Police probe Karius death threats after Champions League misery
Police probe Karius death threats after Champions League misery
The story of Arsenal's tragic lost star in the making and more of the week's best sportswriting
Ronaldo: It should be called the CR7 Champions League
LEINSTER
Lancaster: 'Ireland have an exceptional chance at next year's World Cup'
Lancaster: 'Ireland have an exceptional chance at next year's World Cup'
'Of all the players I have coached, he is probably the best'
'A rough ride at times', but historic double provides vindication for Leinster's Cullen

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie