Do you agree with the selections for the Sunday Game man-of-the-match awards?

GALWAY’S PADRAIC MANNION and John McGrath of Tipperary were the recipients of the Sunday Game man-of-the-match awards this week.

Mannion played an instrumental role from defence as Micheál Donoghue’s charges overpowered Kilkenny at home in Pearse Stadium, while McGrath starred in Tipperary’s second-half comeback against Cork.

McGrath and his brother Noel scored a combined 1-8 from play throughout a thrilling encounter at Semple Stadium, as Tipperary rallied from nine points down at half-time to earn a draw with a late point from Jake Morris.

It was a crucial result for Michael Ryan’s side after suffering defeat to Limerick the previous weekend.

The Loughmore-Castleiney siblings were shortlisted for the Sunday Game award along with Cork forward Shane Kingston, but John got the nod in the end.

“You saw the passion, drive and everything that’s good about Tipperary hurling in the second half,” he told the Sunday Game when he was receiving the man-of-the-match.

“It was a super comeback from the boys and I suppose we’re disappointed not to get the win the way it finished but the way things were at half-time, a draw is probably a good result.”

Meanwhile, Galway dispatched Kilkenny in the Leinster SHC round-robin series, winning on a scoreline of 1-22 to 2-11.

The result helps them take a big step towards getting back to the Leinster final to defend their crown, and their overall dominance in the game was reflected in the man-of-the-match nominees.

Conor Cooney, Pádraic Mannion and Daithí Burke were all considered for the award, but Mannion was chosen by the Sunday Game panelists Anthony Daly and Ken McGrath.

