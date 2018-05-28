This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 28 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Do you agree with the selections for the Sunday Game man-of-the-match awards?

Players from Galway and Tipperary were the recipients of the awards on this week’s show.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 28 May 2018, 10:09 AM
26 minutes ago 1,042 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4039667

GALWAY’S PADRAIC MANNION and John McGrath of Tipperary were the recipients of the Sunday Game man-of-the-match awards this week.

MOTM Source: RTÉ Player

Mannion played an instrumental role from defence as Micheál Donoghue’s charges overpowered Kilkenny at home in Pearse Stadium, while McGrath starred in Tipperary’s second-half comeback against Cork.

McGrath and his brother Noel scored a combined 1-8 from play throughout a thrilling encounter at Semple Stadium, as Tipperary rallied from nine points down at half-time to earn a draw with a late point from Jake Morris.

It was a crucial result for Michael Ryan’s side after suffering defeat to Limerick the previous weekend.

The Loughmore-Castleiney siblings were shortlisted for the Sunday Game award along with Cork forward Shane Kingston, but John got the nod in the end.

“You saw the passion, drive and everything that’s good about Tipperary hurling in the second half,” he told the Sunday Game when he was receiving the man-of-the-match.

“It was a super comeback from the boys and I suppose we’re disappointed not to get the win the way it finished but the way things were at half-time, a draw is probably a good result.”

Meanwhile, Galway dispatched Kilkenny in the Leinster SHC round-robin series, winning on a scoreline of 1-22 to 2-11.

The result helps them take a big step towards getting back to the Leinster final to defend their crown, and their overall dominance in the game was reflected in the man-of-the-match nominees.

Man of the match Source: RTÉ Player

Conor Cooney, Pádraic Mannion and Daithí Burke were all considered for the award, but Mannion was chosen by the Sunday Game panelists Anthony Daly and Ken McGrath.

You can watch the full episode of the Sunday Game highlights show on the RTÉ Player here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘It was a horrible first half for us. Cork were all over us and we were literally chasing shadows.’

Cork forward O’Neill to undergo scan on knee injury

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
HURLING
Teenager makes his mark, Tipp keep season alive and win slips from Cork's grasp
Teenager makes his mark, Tipp keep season alive and win slips from Cork's grasp
Another couple of stunning Semple Stadium saves by Cork's Nash to add to his collection
Morris saves Tipperary as they come from 9 points down to grab draw with Cork
LIVERPOOL
Police probe Karius death threats after Champions League misery
Police probe Karius death threats after Champions League misery
The story of Arsenal's tragic lost star in the making and more of the week's best sportswriting
Ronaldo: It should be called the CR7 Champions League
LEINSTER
Lancaster: 'Ireland have an exceptional chance at next year's World Cup'
Lancaster: 'Ireland have an exceptional chance at next year's World Cup'
'Of all the players I have coached, he is probably the best'
'A rough ride at times', but historic double provides vindication for Leinster's Cullen
PREMIER LEAGUE
Paul Pogba includes ex-Arsenal star Abou Diaby on star-studded list of players better than himself
Paul Pogba includes ex-Arsenal star Abou Diaby on star-studded list of players better than himself
Do you agree with our Ireland team to face France?
'I think there is interest from his end' - Rooney would thrive in MLS, says DC United boss

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie