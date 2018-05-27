Morris saves Tipperary as they come from 9 points down to grab draw with Cork

Cork 1-23

Tipperary 2-20

Fintan O’Toole reports from Semple Stadium

JAKE MORRIS WAS sprung from the bench to salvage a result for Tipperary this afternoon as his last-gasp point capped a strong second-half revival to force a draw against Cork.

By half-time Cork had accelerated 1-15 to 1-6 clear, a fine reward for the body of work they put together in that opening period.

Tipperary were struggling in several sectors around the pitch but the McGrath brothers inspired their second-half recovery with Noel’s 46th minute goal igniting their challenge and John swinging over 0-5 from play.

There were two goals witnessed in the first half. Jason Forde unleashed a golden shot to the net in the 14th minute to provide Tipperary with a boost and their opening score of the game. Six minutes previously Anthony Nash had thwarted Patrick Maher with a superb save.

Cork raised their green flag in the 30th minute, Shane Kingston capping a great personal first-half showing by shooting low from an acute angle.

More to follow…

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Sean O Donoghue (Inniscarra)

3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

4. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)

6. Mark Ellis (Millstreet)

7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

9. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

13. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

11. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

12. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)

14. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

10. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s – captain)

15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

Subs

21. Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr) for Meade (53)

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Sean O’Brien (Newport)

3. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel)

4. Michael Cahill (Thurles Sarsfields)

5. Joe O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

7. Padraic Maher (Capt.) (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

9. Billy McCarthy (Thurles Sarsfields)

10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

12. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

13. Seamus Callanan (Drom-Inch)

14. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Subs

26. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule) for Patrick Maher (half-time)

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow)

