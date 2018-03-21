  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 21 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Stop living the fantasy' - Joshua warns heavyweight rival Wilder he'll 'freeze him out'

The IBF and WBA champion has told the WBC title-holder to get realistic and come fight in the UK.

By AFP Wednesday 21 Mar 2018, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,615 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3917063
Joshua during a workout in Sheffield today.
Image: Alex Livesey
Joshua during a workout in Sheffield today.
Joshua during a workout in Sheffield today.
Image: Alex Livesey

ANTHONY JOSHUA HAS urged Deontay Wilder to be “realistic” about who is the bigger draw card should the heavyweight champions meet in a blockbuster unification fight.

Should such a bout between British boxer Joshua, the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Association (WBA) title-holder and American rival Wilder, the World Boxing Council (WBC) champion, take place it could be one of the richest in history.

But no serious talks have yet to take place between the two camps, with Joshua first having to overcome the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) champion, Joseph Parker, whom he takes on in Cardiff a week this Saturday.

However, 2012 Olympic champion Joshua said the brash Wilder needs to accept the he has greater spectator appeal in the United Kingdom than the American does in the States, and so should be the one to cross the Atlantic for any unification bout.

If he was serious about the fight, we’d do serious negotiation,” Joshua said today. “If not, [he should] stop hooting and hollering because we’ll just freeze him out.

“We’re in a position where I’ve still got great top-10 challengers I can compete with. He’s in a position where the broadcasters ain’t interested in [him fighting] Joe Bloggs anymore.”

Joshua added: “I know where I am going with my career. If he wants to be a part of this and jump on the train and come to the UK, he has to be realistic and stop living the fantasy. That is all we are saying, be realistic in negotiations.

“What we’ve got to offer is going to be 10 times more in terms of financials — because that’s what it comes down to — than he’s looking at in America.

“If he offered me 10 times more money to fight than what I am looking at in the UK, I would go there to fight him. But he is coming here. We are doing the offering, he hasn’t offered us. Take it or leave it.”

Deontay Wilder vs Luis Ortiz Wilder (right) during his WBC heavyweight title fight with Luis Ortiz earlier this month. Source: Getty Images

The trash-talking Wilder is set to be among a crowd of 78,000 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium for Joshua’s bout against New Zealander Parker.

“I’d love to sit down and talk with him,” said Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn of a possible meeting with Wilder.

There’s a lot of bluster with Deontay but he’s not an idiot,” said Hearn.

“He knows what he’s doing and he’s doing a good job in attracting people to fights, but I think this fight will be made a lot quicker than people think. I believe it will be in 2018.”

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Alvarez is a dope cheat, says middleweight king Golovkin

Michael Conlan destroys Hungarian opponent inside two rounds

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women's coach
IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women's coach
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
7 moments that helped tilt Ireland towards Grand Slam glory
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Giggs more nervous ahead of Wales managerial debut than he ever was as a player
Giggs more nervous ahead of Wales managerial debut than he ever was as a player
Sanchez 'expected something better' from himself after move to Man United
Brazil legend Ronaldo reveals reason behind famous 2002 World Cup haircut
ENGLAND
Sexton keen on Australia tour and feels Ireland's freshness told in Grand Slam
Sexton keen on Australia tour and feels Ireland's freshness told in Grand Slam
England chiefs give backing to Eddie Jones after worst showing in 31 years
'He just has to get his head down and work. I feel he can be one of the best in the world'
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie