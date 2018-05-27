Another couple of stunning Semple Stadium saves by Cork's Nash to add to his collection

CORK WERE PEGGED back by Tipperary for a draw in a thrilling Semple Stadium clash but they could be thankful to the intervention of their goalkeeper that they did not finish with nothing to show for their efforts in Thurles.

Anthony Nash showed his worth between the posts for Cork with a couple of incredible saves.

With Tipperary trailing 1-23 to 2-17 in the 67th minute, Nash produced this stunning stop to prevent substitute John O’Dwyer from whipping home Tipperary’s third goal.

What an unbelievable save by Cork's Anthony Nash! pic.twitter.com/WsRoVoKYul — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 27, 2018

And while the Kanturk man was beaten by Jason Forde and Noel McGrath in either half for Tipperary goals, he also denied Patrick Maher from close range with a great reflex save in the early stages of the match.

Cork leading Tipperary at the break! Watch the Half-Time Highlights here on GAANOW! pic.twitter.com/56G9vUHlqm — The GAA (@officialgaa) May 27, 2018

Cork’s draw means they are still unbeaten ahead of next Saturday’s tie at home to Limerick in Páirc Uí Chaoimh while Tipperary are still chasing their first win in the Munster campaign as they get set to take on Waterford next Sunday afternoon at the Gaelic Grounds.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!