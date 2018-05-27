Incredible scenes as Carlow record first Leinster SFC victory over Kildare since 1953

Carlow 2-14

Kildare 1-10

Ciarán Gallagher reports form O’Connor Park, Tullamore

CARLOW RECORDED THEIR first Leinster SFC victory over Kildare since 1953 with an impressive seven-point win at O’Connor Park, Tullamore on Sunday afternoon.

A fine team display from Turlough O’Brien’s side — who did not kick one wide throughout the contest — was buttressed by the ever-reliable free-taking of Paul Broderick along with goals from Darragh Foley and Conor Lawlor in front of a crowd of 5,172.

A dramatic first half saw both sides find the net in bizarre fashion — Daniel Flynn’s green flag being cancelled out by a flicked Foley effort — while Carlow ‘keeper Robbie Molloy denied Éanna O’Connor from a 16th-minute penalty.

Carlow led by five at break — 1-8 to 1-3 — and deservedly so, as a wasteful Kildare hit seven wides and missed a penalty in the opening half.

Kildare’s kicking woes were evident from early before they caught a lucky break on seven minutes — Molloy fumbling the ball when attempting to catch a short Paul Cribbin effort with his spill finding its way to Flynn, who punched to the net to put Kildare 1-1 to 0-3 up.

Carlow had their own share of fortune three minutes later, as Daniel St Ledger’s long-rage free sailed through the Kildare defence and Foley later confirmed he got a touch on the ball, with that goal restoring Carlow’s lead.

O’Connor’s misses resulted in the Moorefield man — son of former Kerry manager Jack – being benched in the 28th minute. Prior to that, he had kicked two frees short, one short and had his penalty saved, as Molloy dived to his left to stop a tame effort, after Niall Kelly had been hauled down.

At the other end of the field, Broderick was like a metronome as he converted five dead balls — and kicked a point from play — in the opening half, before adding a further six scores after the break.

Daniel Flynn, Kevin Feely and Kevin Flynn got Kildare back on track on the scoreboard in the second half, but Carlow’s determination and the Lilywhites’ own indiscipline derailed hopes of a comeback, as Mick O’Grady picked up a booking on 61 minutes before a black card 10 minutes later led to his dismissal.

That left the imperious Broderick to boost his total tally to 0-11 (9f), before Lawlor finished a well-worked team goal on 74 minutes to send the Carlow support into raptures and even the late loss of Foley on a black card could not dampen their day.

Scorers for Carlow: P Broderick 0-11 (9f), D Foley 1-1, C Lawlor 1-0, S Gannon 0-1, C Moran 0-1.

Scorers for Kildare: D Flynn 1-2, P Cribbin 0-3, K Feely 0-3f, K Cribbin 0-1.

Carlow

1. Robbie Molloy (Rathvilly)

2. Chris Crowley (Paltine)

3. Shane Redmond (Tinryland)

4. Conor Lawlor (Palatine)

5. Jordan Morrissey (Éire Óg)

6. Daniel St Ledger (Kildavin/Clonegal)

7. Ciarán Moran (Palatine)

8. Seán Murphy (Fenagh)

9. Eoghan Ruth (Éire Óg)

10. Seán Gannon (Éire Óg)

11. Darragh Foley (Kilbride)

12. Diarmuid Walshe (Tinryland)

13. Paul Broderick (Tinryland)

14. Darragh O’Brien (Éire Óg)

15. John Murphy (Grange)

Subs

21. Danny Moran (Tinryland) for Crowley 49

19. Cian Lawler (Tinryland) for Walshe 55

23. L Walker (O’Hanrahan’s) for O’Brien 64

17. BJ Molloy (Rathvilly) for D Foley (BC) 75

Kildare

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

2. Peter Kelly (Two Mile House)

3. David Hyland (Athy)

4. Mick O’Grady (Celbridge) – BC72 (after yellow, no substitute).

5. Johnny Byrne (Allenwood)

6. Eoin Doyle (Naas)

7. Kevin Flynn (Celbridge)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)

9. Paul Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

10. Fergal Conway (Celbridge)

11. Keith Cribbin (Johnstownbridge)

12. Paddy Brophy (Celbridge)

13. Éanna O’Connor (Moorefield)

14. Daniel Flynn (Johnstownbridge)

15. Niall Kelly (Athy)

Subs

18. Chris Healy (Two Mile House) for O’Connor 29

19. David Slattery (Confey) for K Cribbin 54

17. T Moolick (Leixlip) for Brophy 61

Referee: C Reilly (Meath).