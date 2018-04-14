  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 14 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Antonio Conte won't comment on Marcos Alonso's controversial 'red card' challenge on Shane Long

The Blues boss refused to comment on his player’s controversial tackle, saying he did not view the incident.

By The42 Team Saturday 14 Apr 2018, 9:36 PM
1 hour ago 4,413 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3958628
Marcos Alonso (file pic).
Image: Nigel French
Marcos Alonso (file pic).
Marcos Alonso (file pic).
Image: Nigel French

CHELSEA MANAGER ANTONIO Conte has refused to comment on Marcos Alonso’s controversial tackle during the 3-2 victory away to Southampton.

Late in the first half, with Southampton winning 1-0, Alonso appeared to go in high and catch Southampton forward Shane Long’s leg with his studs.

While Long was able to continue, the tackle easily could have been a straight red card, but referee Mike Dean did not issue any punishment to Alonso for the incident.

The Blues eventually came from 2-0 down to claim the three points, with relegation-threatened Southampton’s misery being compounded by the fact Alonso assisted the Chelsea opener.

However, speaking after the match, Conte refused to comment on the tackle itself, claiming he did not see the incident.

“I must be honest, I didn’t see this,” Conte said. “We have never commented about the negative refereeing decisions, especially after the game. This is because it is difficult to watch the game images but I think in the past I have never complained about a negative situation for my team.

“I have the same behaviour for this also, because I didn’t see it and I can’t comment.”

However, Conte’s opposite number Mark Hughes was unhappy that Alonso had escaped a red card and has called for the player to receive a retrospective ban ahead of next week’s FA Cup semi-final between the two clubs.

The Southampton boss said: “It was a poor challenge, a really poor challenge. It should have been a red card, clearly. I am disappointed that the officials didn’t see it. They were all within a 10 or 15 metre radius. I think between the referee, linesman or fourth official that one of them should have seen it.

“It was a poor tackle, it was a tackle that thankfully had no drastic consequences for Shane. Thankfully he is okay, he just got a rake down the calf. Clearly, with Chelsea down to 10 men and us in the first half on the ascendancy, it is a slant on the game really.

Those are key moments and referees have got to get them right, maybe that’s why the [Premier League] referees are not at the World Cup this year.”

Meanwhile, Conte did have words for his side’s poor performance for the first 60 minutes of the contest, which saw the Blues fall 2-0 behind following goals by Dusan Tadic and Jan Bednarek.

However, he also credited their recovery, as Olivier Giroud’s brace sandwiched a goal from Eden Hazard to complete the comeback and secure Chelsea three points to keep them in the hunt for the top four.

“The first half wasn’t good, not only from a tactical aspect,” Conte told Sky Sports. “I think we didn’t show great spirit, great desire, great fight for a good result.

“Don’t forget we went 2-0 down, but we had the right spirit to come back and win the game. If you don’t have something in your heart, it’s very difficult to come back and win.

“I’m very disappointed for the first half, and I’m the first to take fault for it, but in the second my players deserve credit.

In every game we must play with great passion, spirit. You can lose, draw or win, but in your mind and heart you must know you have given everything for this team, for this colour for our fans.

“This the most important thing and we must finish the season with this spirit.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Barca set new La Liga record after 39 games unbeaten>

Joy for Irish pair as Motherwell reach Scottish Cup final>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
FOOTBALL
'It is destiny' - Klopp inspired by Liverpool's Roman history in pursuit of European glory
'It is destiny' - Klopp inspired by Liverpool's Roman history in pursuit of European glory
'Of course it can happen' - Guardiola warns that United can still snatch the title
'We can' - Liverpool star Salah backs his side to go the whole way in Europe
LIVERPOOL
Salah scores 40th goal of the season as Liverpool too good for Bournemouth
Salah scores 40th goal of the season as Liverpool too good for Bournemouth
As it happened: Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League
Liverpool defender Conor Masterson was 'even more effective as a Gaelic footballer'
LEINSTER
O'Brien 'a little bit sore around his shoulder' after injury comeback lasts 40 minutes
O'Brien 'a little bit sore around his shoulder' after injury comeback lasts 40 minutes
Benetton stun the RDS as sloppy Leinster suffer shock defeat a week out from Scarlets
Be part of the audience for The42 Rugby Show Champions Cup preview night
PREMIER LEAGUE
Hodgson concedes to Zaha regret over England snub
Hodgson concedes to Zaha regret over England snub
'Salah is going to claim all three goals' – Henderson mocks Kane in Golden Boot race
Man City on the brink of Premier League glory after beating Tottenham

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie