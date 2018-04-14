  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 14 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Joy for Irish pair as Motherwell reach Scottish Cup final

They will face either Rangers or Celtic in the climactic encounter.

By AFP Saturday 14 Apr 2018, 5:25 PM
56 minutes ago 1,393 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3958287
Motherwell players celebrate.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Motherwell players celebrate.
Motherwell players celebrate.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

MOTHERWELL WILL FACE Celtic or Rangers in the Scottish Cup final on May 19 after Curtis Main scored twice in a comprehensive 3-0 semi-final win over Aberdeen on Saturday.

It was a day of mixed fortunes for the Irish players involved. Donegal-born Motherwell captain Carl McHugh — who scored a stunning volley in the last round — missed the game through suspension, though ex-Ireland U21 international Charles Dunne completed 90 minutes for the winning team.

For Abderdeen, Dubliner Adam Rooney and Cork-born defender Anthony O’Connor both featured.

A second Cup final of the season awaits for the Steelmen who lost 3-0 to Celtic in the League Cup final in November.

Two goals in as many first-half minutes swung the game in Motherwell’s favour at Hampden as Main converted from close range before Ryan Bowman slotted home at the second attempt after his first effort was saved by Joe Lewis.

Aberdeen lead Motherwell by 24 points in the Scottish Premiership, but the were also dumped out the League Cup 3-0 by Motherwell back in September.

And Main ensured Motherwell would cruise into the final by the same score when he pounced on an error from Kari Arnason before curling home from the edge of the box 24 minutes from time.

Celtic remain on course to match their domestic treble of last season and are favourites to set up a repeat of the League Cup final they host their local rivals at Hampden for the second semi-final on Sunday.

© – AFP, 2018

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Incredible 8-minute turnaround as Giroud double keeps Chelsea in Champions League hunt>

Huge wins for Palace, Huddersfield and all today’s Premier League results>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
FOOTBALL
'It is destiny' - Klopp inspired by Liverpool's Roman history in pursuit of European glory
'It is destiny' - Klopp inspired by Liverpool's Roman history in pursuit of European glory
'Of course it can happen' - Guardiola warns that United can still snatch the title
'We can' - Liverpool star Salah backs his side to go the whole way in Europe
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool defender Conor Masterson was 'even more effective as a Gaelic footballer'
Liverpool defender Conor Masterson was 'even more effective as a Gaelic footballer'
Can Spurs inflict fourth straight defeat on Man City and the Premier League talking points
Liverpool to face Roma in Champions League semi-final
LEINSTER
Be part of the audience for The42 Rugby Show Champions Cup preview night
Be part of the audience for The42 Rugby Show Champions Cup preview night
Carbery's rare chance at 10 an exciting backdrop to Leinster's big-game rehearsal
'Jeepers, I remember the injury at the time and to see what he's done - an amazing story'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Huge wins for Palace, Huddersfield and all today's Premier League results
Huge wins for Palace, Huddersfield and all today's Premier League results
LIVE: Liverpool vs Bournemouth, Premier League
Cork defender Kevin Long scores his first-ever Premier League goal for Burnley

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie