Joy for Irish pair as Motherwell reach Scottish Cup final

MOTHERWELL WILL FACE Celtic or Rangers in the Scottish Cup final on May 19 after Curtis Main scored twice in a comprehensive 3-0 semi-final win over Aberdeen on Saturday.

It was a day of mixed fortunes for the Irish players involved. Donegal-born Motherwell captain Carl McHugh — who scored a stunning volley in the last round — missed the game through suspension, though ex-Ireland U21 international Charles Dunne completed 90 minutes for the winning team.

For Abderdeen, Dubliner Adam Rooney and Cork-born defender Anthony O’Connor both featured.

A second Cup final of the season awaits for the Steelmen who lost 3-0 to Celtic in the League Cup final in November.

Two goals in as many first-half minutes swung the game in Motherwell’s favour at Hampden as Main converted from close range before Ryan Bowman slotted home at the second attempt after his first effort was saved by Joe Lewis.

Aberdeen lead Motherwell by 24 points in the Scottish Premiership, but the were also dumped out the League Cup 3-0 by Motherwell back in September.

And Main ensured Motherwell would cruise into the final by the same score when he pounced on an error from Kari Arnason before curling home from the edge of the box 24 minutes from time.

Celtic remain on course to match their domestic treble of last season and are favourites to set up a repeat of the League Cup final they host their local rivals at Hampden for the second semi-final on Sunday.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy

