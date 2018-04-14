Blow for Southampton's Premier League survival hopes as Chelsea produce brilliant second-half comeback

CHELSEA BEAT SOUTHAMPTON 3-2 at St Mary’s, as the Saints’ Premier League survival hopes took a blow.

The hosts looked set for a much-needed victory, as goals from Dusan Tadic and Jan Bednarek put them in the driving seat.

However, in the final 20 minutes, Chelsea produced an impressive comeback to win the game, with a brace from substitute Olivier Giroud and an Eden Hazard goal proving the difference.

More to follow

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!