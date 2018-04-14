  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Salah, Kane and De Bruyne among nominees for PFA Players' Player of the Year

Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne lead the PFA Players’ Player of the Year nominations, with three Manchester City players in the running.

By AFP Saturday 14 Apr 2018, 1:02 PM
1 hour ago 2,979 Views 13 Comments
League leaders Manchester City dominate the six-man shortlist.
League leaders Manchester City dominate the six-man shortlist.
League leaders Manchester City dominate the six-man shortlist.

MANCHESTER CITY’S KEVIN De Bruyne, Leroy Sane and David Silva lead a six-strong cast that also includes the prolific Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane for the 2017-18 Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year award.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is the other nominee.

Despite blowing the chance to seal the Premier League title in a thrilling 3-2 derby defeat to Manchester United last weekend, City still boast a 13-point lead at the top of the table heading into Saturday’s match against Tottenham.

De Bruyne is expected to be City’s leading candidate having contributed a league-high 15 assists and seven goals from midfield as Pep Guardiola’s have marched towards the title.

However, the Belgian may be beaten to the award by Salah’s free-scoring form.

The Egyptian has scored 39 times in all competitions, including in each leg as Liverpool dumped City out of the Champions League quarter-finals 5-1 on aggregate.

Salah leads the way in the race for the Premier League golden boot with 29 goals to Kane’s 25.

Sane and Kane are also on the shortlist for the Young Player of the Year award alongside City goalkeeper Ederson and forward Raheem Sterling, Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford and left-back Ryan Sessegnon — who has starred in Fulham’s push for promotion from the Championship.

© – AFP, 2018

Liverpool defender Conor Masterson was ‘even more effective as a Gaelic footballer’

Staying in the spotlight – Don’t forget that Ireland’s World Cup dream is still alive

