Donegal's Carl McHugh hits a stunning volley to send Motherwell into the Scottish Cup semi-finals

MOTHERWELL AND HEARTS were locked at 1-1 earlier today when the ball fell to Carl McHugh on 87 minutes.

The Steelmen captain, 25, controlled it on his chest before sending an unstoppable volley into the top corner from 25 yards out to seal their place in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

A Jon McLaughlin own goal had put ‘Well in front, but Kyle Lafferty brought Hearts level from the penalty spot.

Motherwell will face either Aberdeen or Kilmarnock, who meet in a replay next week, while Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers make up the other semi-final.

Donegal native McHugh, a former Ireland U21 international, is no stranger to cup heroics as he was one of the stars of the Bradford City side that reached the League Cup final in 2013.

