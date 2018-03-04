  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 5 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donegal's Carl McHugh hits a stunning volley to send Motherwell into the Scottish Cup semi-finals

The club captain is no stranger to cup heroics.

By Ben Blake Sunday 4 Mar 2018, 4:57 PM
10 hours ago 5,986 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3884711

MOTHERWELL AND HEARTS were locked at 1-1 earlier today when the ball fell to Carl McHugh on 87 minutes.

The Steelmen captain, 25, controlled it on his chest before sending an unstoppable volley into the top corner from 25 yards out to seal their place in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Source: Goals & Highlights TV/YouTube

A Jon McLaughlin own goal had put ‘Well in front, but Kyle Lafferty brought Hearts level from the penalty spot.

Motherwell will face either Aberdeen or Kilmarnock, who meet in a replay next week, while Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers make up the other semi-final.

Donegal native McHugh, a former Ireland U21 international, is no stranger to cup heroics as he was one of the stars of the Bradford City side that reached the League Cup final in 2013.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Robbie Keane begins managerial career by picking himself and scoring a lovely winner

Neymar leaves hospital by helicopter to begin rehab at luxury villa near Rio de Janeiro

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Rock and roll, Formula One cars, picnics and sardines: Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal loves his analogies
Rock and roll, Formula One cars, picnics and sardines: Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal loves his analogies
Conte defends negative tactics as Chelsea fail to register one single shot on target in Man City defeat
Man City edge closer to title after Bernardo Silva seals one-sided win over Chelsea
FOOTBALL
Simeone: 'If we take Messi and put him in an Atletico shirt, we win'
Simeone: 'If we take Messi and put him in an Atletico shirt, we win'
'He was going to see out his career in Florence' - Astori was set for new contract on Monday
Messi's 600th career goal opens up eight-point gap at the top of La Liga for Barca
RUGBY UNION
Jones rejects Woodward criticism over Hartley rotation
Jones rejects Woodward criticism over Hartley rotation
Wales centre Davies provides hospital 'taxi service' in Storm Emma
Daly returns to England squad ahead of crunch France clash
NEWCASTLE UNITED
'He has the desire for scoring' - Klopp hails Salah's goal record as scoring run continues
'He has the desire for scoring' - Klopp hails Salah's goal record as scoring run continues
Salah scores again to send Reds into second as Rafa returns to Anfield
As it happened: Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League
MANCHESTER CITY
As it happened: Man City vs Chelsea, Premier League
As it happened: Man City vs Chelsea, Premier League
Manchester City fined after FA Cup fracas with Wigan
English club denies cover-up of Barry Bennell's sexual abuse and says it won't hold internal investigation

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie