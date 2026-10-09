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Key figures absent as Ireland name 30-player squad to travel to South Africa
IRELAND HEAD COACH Scott Bemand has announced his 30-player squad to travel to Cape Town to face South Africa in back-to-back WXV Global Series Tests later this month.
Second-row Ruth Campbell returns from injury to travel with the squad but Sam Monaghan and Aoife Wafer have been ruled out of the back-to-back Tests against the Springbok Women.
Erin King will lead the 30-player travelling squad, with recently capped players Beth Buttimer, Jemima Adams Verling, Kate Jordan, Sophie Barrett and Alana McInerney all included.
In opening WXV Series games last month, Ireland lost 40-36 against the USA in Tallaght Stadium, before defeating Japan 31-24 at Galway’s Dexcom Stadium.
Bemand’s side also recorded a 43-19 win over Japan in Cork, in a fixture played outside the WXV window last weekend.
Sam Monaghan misses out for Ireland. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO
Ireland face South Africa at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday 24 October and Saturday, 31 October. Both games will kick-off at 2pm Irish time and will be live on Spórt TG4.
Ireland return to camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Monday, before travelling to Cape Town on Thursday.
Ireland coach Scott Bemand. Bryan Keane Bryan Keane
Ireland Squad – WXV Global Series In South Africa
Forwards (17)
Backs (13):
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Ireland Rugby WXV Global Series Scott Bemand South Africa