LIVE: Republic of Ireland v Kazakhstan, World Cup play-off semi-final

The journey continues today.

Carla Ward’s Republic of Ireland are still hunting down that ticket for the Brazil World Cup in 2027, and a two-legged play-off semi-final against Kazakhstan is the next is the next step in their quest. The second leg is next Tuesday, 13 October at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

But Ireland’s focus is on today. They are without the suspended Katie McCabe and Marissa Sheva over an accumulation of yellow cards, while Denise O’Sullivan did not travel to manage her fitness.

Courtney Brosnan will captain the side, and we’ll have team line-ups for you shortly as we edge towards the 12pm kick-off. Live coverage of the game is available on RTÉ and, as always, we want to hear your thoughts so let us know in the comments below.