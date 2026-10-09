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A view of the Astana Arena before the game. Inpho
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LIVE: Republic of Ireland v Kazakhstan, World Cup play-off semi-final

Carla Ward’s side continue their qualification journey with a first-leg tie in the Astana Arena.
10.59am, 9 Oct 2026

28 mins ago 11:12AM

29 mins ago 11:12AM

The usual pre-match reading. Plenty for you to get stuck into 

36 mins ago 11:05AM

And here is the Kazakhstan team:

Nazym Ismailova; Alexandra Burova, Yulia Myasnikova, Bibigul Nurusheva, Anastassiya Vlassova; Yekaterina Babshuk, Anastassiya Nizamutdinova, Karina Zhumabaikyzy; Aida Gaistenova, Amina Bibossynova, Asselkhan Turlybekova

36 mins ago 11:04AM

Here’s how Republic of Ireland have been named to start:

Courtney Brosnan (captain); Aoife Mannion, Caitlin Hayes, Anna Patten, Jessie Stapleton, Chloe Mustaki; Megan Connolly, Jamie Finn, Abbie Larkin; Emily Murphy, Kyra Carusa

39 mins ago 11:02AM

The journey continues today.

Carla Ward’s Republic of Ireland are still hunting down that ticket for the Brazil World Cup in 2027, and a two-legged play-off semi-final against Kazakhstan is the next is the next step in their quest. The second leg is next Tuesday, 13 October at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

But Ireland’s focus is on today. They are without the suspended Katie McCabe and Marissa Sheva over an accumulation of yellow cards, while Denise O’Sullivan did not travel to manage her fitness. 

Courtney Brosnan will captain the side, and we’ll have team line-ups for you shortly as we edge towards the 12pm kick-off. Live coverage of the game is available on RTÉ and, as always, we want to hear your thoughts so let us know in the comments below.

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