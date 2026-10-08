Shanade Hopcroft: Who is Ireland's new Crystal Palace call-up?

SHANADE HOPCROFT LINKED up with the Republic of Ireland squad on her 29th birthday.

She was greeted with a cake, but it was left behind in Dublin as Carla Ward’s side made the long trek to Kazakhstan.

After a first international call-up, a memorable birthday week could now get even better for the English-born Crystal Palace midfielder.

Hopcroft – who qualifies through her grandmother Nora, from Tubbercurry in Sligo – looks likely to be fast-tracked for a debut as Ireland open their World Cup play-off campaign in Astana on Friday [KO 12pm Irish time, RTÉ 2].

The Girls in Green are without midfield regulars Denise O’Sullivan (rested), Marissa Sheva (suspended), Jess Ziu (injured) and Ruesha Littlejohn (not in squad), so Hopcroft could even be in line for a start. While Megan Connolly, Lucy Quinn, Tyler Toland, Jamie Finn and Aoibheann Clancy are other options available – along with centre-backs stepping up – Ward has spoken highly of the new recruit since her surprise call-up.

“She brings experience. She’s playing WSL football,” Ward said last week. “She’s tenacious, she can get around the middle of the park. She is slightly different to what we’ve got. She is a bundle of energy in there. We have been watching her, but the timing had to be right.”

Hopcroft in action against Arsenal's Kyra Cooney-Cross recently. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Hopcroft got the nod having started the season strongly with Palace, where Abbie Larkin and Hayley Nolan are the other Irish players. They have helped her settle in the green tracksuit, and Ward has since offered a verdict on her first involvements.

“It’s only been a couple of sessions, but she’s looked good. She’s tidy, and she is someone I think will add good value to the squad. She’s been a good addition.

“She’s been knocking on the door for a few years. I think Vera (Pauw) looked at her, and she’s been knocking on my door for over a year, but it had to be the right time. Now, it’s an opportunity for her.”

To start? “There’s competition everywhere. Let’s be really clear, we’ll be putting out a very strong 11 to make sure we start well. Anything can happen.”

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Freewheeling

An old career highlights reel of Hopcroft’s begins with a bang. The YouTube video was posted by the Colorado Buffaloes four years ago, and the first clip is her scoring a sublime bicycle kick in October 2021.

As the opposition goalkeeper punches a free-kick clear, the then 24-year-old student knows exactly what she wants to do. With her back to goal, she watches the ball drop and meets it just inside the box, perfectly executing the acrobatic effort.

This one is out on its own, but the goals and assists, flicks and tricks that follow aren’t half bad.

Born and raised in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire – about an hour outside London – Hopcroft first played football for a local team called Samba. Her brother had been telling her parents she had “something special” and aged five or six, she graduated from their garden battles and began playing organised football as the only girl on boys’ teams.

Former England international Ellen White is from the same area, and she played for Chelsea at the time. Her father, Jon, was involved in Samba and one day, he handed Hopcroft a form for Chelsea trials. She went along and the young players present were promised emails if successful; that same day, the Blues’ Centre of Excellence director called Hopcroft’s parents and confirmed her brother’s suspicions.

“He said that I was the best thing he had seen in years,” she recalled in an interview with The Bucks Herald. “That was definitely a proud moment for me.”

Hopcroft developed in the academy of the West London giants from the age of nine to 14, never without a ball as she milled about the family pub. The Sligo connection came through her late father, Clifford. She trialled for England underage, but was never capped.

American dream

While weighing up life after school, Hopcroft represented Middlesex U17s before fleeting spells at London Bees and Reading preceded collegiate soccer in America.

That four-year chapter began at Daytona State College in Florida in 2017, and spanned to the University of Colorado where she starred for the Buffaloes. An ACL injury was a blow, but her Stateside story was a success: goals, assists and accolades flowed, and she completed a degree in ethnic studies and business.

“She’s a woman on a mission,” as Buffaloes head coach Danny Sanchez remarked. “Her movement is excellent. Her confidence and engine just never stop.”

As Hopcroft returned to England with then-Championship outfit London City Lionesses in January 2022, their manager hailed similar attributes.

“Shanade is a competitor who plays with a tremendous amount of passion,” said Melissa Phillips, now head of analysis at Arsenal. “She has the confidence, technical quality and flair in 1v1 situations, along with a knack for goal.”

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That proved to be the case at London City, with four in 32 appearances, before the first of two successful spells at Crystal Palace.

In Hopcroft’s first season – 2023/24 – she was voted Player of the Year and helped Palace to WSL promotion for the first time in their history. A superb goal against Lewes was among the many standout moments:

Injury ruled her out for most of Palace’s WSL debut season, before they were relegated back to the Championship. She featured prominently in the first half of the 2025/26 campaign, but made a surprise move north to Birmingham City in January.

It ultimately proved a six-month cameo: she helped Birmingham to WSL 2 glory, but returned to Palace on a two-year deal in September. Ultimately, she played a part in both sides being promoted to the WSL.

Hopcroft has started all five of Palace’s WSL games so far this season, scoring a long-range free-kick against her former side and starring in a 0-0 draw against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.

“She was sensational against Arsenal,” Ward told The 42 last week.

“Her performance was superb, up against world-class players in the middle. She is front-footed, she is tenacious, she can get herself about. She is playing with an air of confidence, and has started the season tremendously well.”

Hopcroft is said to be a fan favourite at Palace, a vocal presence and a leader on and off the pitch. Her creativity going forward is a huge asset, along with her set-piece threat.

The holder of an Irish passport for over two years, few were aware of her eligibility, hence the surprise when she was named in Ward’s squad last week.

After a unique journey to the green jersey, Hopcroft appears a coup as Ireland’s bid to reach back-to-back World Cup finals continues.

A closer look may be afforded sooner rather than later, capping an unforgettable birthday week.

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