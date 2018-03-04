Robbie Keane begins managerial career by picking himself and scoring a lovely winner

YESTERDAY, IT WAS announced that Robbie Keane would take his first steps in management with Indian Super League side Atletico de Kolkata.

Director of football Ashley Westwood had been in charge on an interim basis since Teddy Sheringham’s sacking earlier this season, but he was only eligible to take over for three games as he doesn’t meet the ‘marquee coach’ criteria.

Former Tottenham and LA Galaxy striker Keane joined back in November — although injuries have restricted him to six league starts — and Ireland’s record goalscorer has been given the job for the final game of the season at home to Northeast United.

The 37-year-old named himself up front for Atletico this afternoon, and, inevitably enough, opened the scoring on 11 minutes with a beautiful finish.

His sixth goal for the club, it turned out to be the winner.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!