Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 4 March, 2018
Robbie Keane begins managerial career by picking himself and scoring a lovely winner

The Ireland legend has taken charge of Atletico de Kokata for the final game of the Indian Super League season.

By Ben Blake Sunday 4 Mar 2018, 3:58 PM
4 hours ago 13,095 Views 14 Comments
YESTERDAY, IT WAS announced that Robbie Keane would take his first steps in management with Indian Super League side Atletico de Kolkata.

Director of football Ashley Westwood had been in charge on an interim basis since Teddy Sheringham’s sacking earlier this season, but he was only eligible to take over for three games as he doesn’t meet the ‘marquee coach’ criteria.

Former Tottenham and LA Galaxy striker Keane joined back in November — although injuries have restricted him to six league starts — and Ireland’s record goalscorer has been given the job for the final game of the season at home to Northeast United.

The 37-year-old named himself up front for Atletico this afternoon, and, inevitably enough, opened the scoring on 11 minutes with a beautiful finish.

His sixth goal for the club, it turned out to be the winner.

 

