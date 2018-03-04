  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 5 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Arsenal's problems deepen as Brighton hand Gunners third consecutive league defeat

Chris Hughton’s men helped their survival chances, while piling more pressure on Arsene Wenger.

By The42 Team Sunday 4 Mar 2018, 3:26 PM
11 hours ago 9,377 Views 63 Comments
http://the42.ie/3884589
Shane Duffy (left) celebrates with Brighton goalscorer Lewis Dunk.
Image: Gareth Fuller
Shane Duffy (left) celebrates with Brighton goalscorer Lewis Dunk.
Shane Duffy (left) celebrates with Brighton goalscorer Lewis Dunk.
Image: Gareth Fuller

ARSENAL ENDED A difficult week in miserable fashion as they lost 2-1 to Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

First-half goals from Lewis Dunk and Glenn Murray secured all three points for the home side, despite Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang halving the deficit before the break.

The result is certain to pile more pressure on Gunners manager Arsene Wenger, who was the subject of angry chants from visiting fans demanding his departure. Arsenal went into the match on the back of consecutive 3-0 defeats to Manchester City in the EFL Cup final and Premier League, and they found themselves in more trouble when Dunk broke the deadlock seven minutes in.

Murray’s header, his sixth goal in 2018, put Brighton two up after a mistake by Laurent Koscielny, prompting an angry response from the travelling supporters. Aubameyang got a goal back but it was not enough to prevent a fourth defeat in a row in all competitions for the Gunners, marking their worst run since 2002 and leaving them facing a major challenge to finish in the top four.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal - Premier League - AMEX Stadium Wenger and Hughton. Source: Gareth Fuller

Arsenal began the match on the front foot but found themselves behind seven minutes in, with Dunk sweeping the ball into the net from 12 yards out after Shane Duffy had beaten Petr Cech to a corner.

The Gunners keeper saved a good Pascal Gross shot as Brighton threatened again, with Dunk and Duffy both heading over from promising positions as the visiting defence failed to deal with routine set-pieces. With 26 minutes gone, they gifted the home side their second goal.

Koscielny’s wayward pass was sent out wide to Gross, and his curling cross from the right was headed down and beneath the body of Cech by Murray. ‘We want Wenger out’ was heard loudly from the away end but Aubameyang snatched a lifeline out of nothing two minutes before half-time, flicking Granit Xhaka’s strike into the net despite the best efforts of Mat Ryan.

Koscielny almost levelled the match just before the break, rattling the left-hand post with a firm header, and only a flying Ryan save stopped Mesut Ozil blasting home just before the hour mark. Referee Stuart Attwell made a smart call not to award a penalty when Xhaka went to ground in the area, although Sead Kolasinac was fortunate to escape punishment for a shoulder challenge on Ezequiel Schelotto that ended the Brighton full-back’s game.

Wenger threw on Danny Welbeck in the closing stages but there was to be no salvation for the Gunners, who are 13 points adrift of fourth-place Tottenham with just nine matches remaining ahead of their huge Europa League trip to face AC Milan.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

LIVE: Man City vs Chelsea, Premier League

Dutch record caps holder Sneijder retires from international football

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (63)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Rock and roll, Formula One cars, picnics and sardines: Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal loves his analogies
Rock and roll, Formula One cars, picnics and sardines: Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal loves his analogies
Conte defends negative tactics as Chelsea fail to register one single shot on target in Man City defeat
Man City edge closer to title after Bernardo Silva seals one-sided win over Chelsea
FOOTBALL
Simeone: 'If we take Messi and put him in an Atletico shirt, we win'
Simeone: 'If we take Messi and put him in an Atletico shirt, we win'
'He was going to see out his career in Florence' - Astori was set for new contract on Monday
Messi's 600th career goal opens up eight-point gap at the top of La Liga for Barca
RUGBY UNION
Jones rejects Woodward criticism over Hartley rotation
Jones rejects Woodward criticism over Hartley rotation
Wales centre Davies provides hospital 'taxi service' in Storm Emma
Daly returns to England squad ahead of crunch France clash
NEWCASTLE UNITED
'He has the desire for scoring' - Klopp hails Salah's goal record as scoring run continues
'He has the desire for scoring' - Klopp hails Salah's goal record as scoring run continues
Salah scores again to send Reds into second as Rafa returns to Anfield
As it happened: Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League
MANCHESTER CITY
As it happened: Man City vs Chelsea, Premier League
As it happened: Man City vs Chelsea, Premier League
Manchester City fined after FA Cup fracas with Wigan
English club denies cover-up of Barry Bennell's sexual abuse and says it won't hold internal investigation

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie