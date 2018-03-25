Wenger: I will accept 'consequences' of Arsenal crisis if results continue to slip

ARSENE WENGER ACCEPTS he will have to face the “consequences” if results at Arsenal continue to slide, amid speculation that Thomas Tuchel could replace the Frenchman at the Emirates Stadium.

Reports in Germany suggest that the Borussia Dortmund manager has rejected the advances of Bayern Munich to accept the position at the Emirates Stadium ahead of the summer.

Arsenal are currently sixth in the Premier League, 13 points behind fourth-placed north London rivals Tottenham.

That leaves the Europa League as potentially their best route into qualifying for the Champions League, and a failure to win the competition – having defeated Milan in the last 16 – could lead Wenger towards the exit door, though the 68-year-old believes that some of his critics are ageist.

“Look, when you age… you focus on doing well for your club and ignore all the rest,” Wenger told beIN Sports.

“The older you get, the more it becomes age discrimination. I accept if the results are not good enough then you have to take the consequences.

“But overall that perpetual thing how long you been at a club, how old you are, I find that a bit difficult to take. But all the rest I have to accept because I am in a public job and have to make results and I accept I will be judged on results.”

While Arsenal remain in the Europa League, they will face CSKA Moscow in the quarter-finals, Wenger has rubbished the idea of leaving on a high.

“I am maybe naive enough to believe that with the time going on, with perspective and context will stand out what I have done for my club and not so much the result of the last game or how much I will be applauded when I stop one day,” he added.

“I’m a little bit fed up of all that modern thing about being completely taking care of image. I’ve always worked my whole life about with the idea of who you are rather than how you look so I’m not too concerned about that.”

Arsenal have just eight games remaining in the Premier League season as they attempt to qualify for the Champions League.

